Lakers Linked To Trading For Shooter Without Losing Anyone

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of cap space to spend and roles to fill this offseason to improve their future. Names like Austin Reaves and LeBron James are the top priorities in free agency, but they’ll still have enough money to add some new talent. Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson has been linked to the Lakers and other teams with cap space to absorb his contract.

Fadeway World listed the following trade package with the Lakers sending no players back as a realistic option:

“Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Cam Johnson Denver Nuggets Receive: 2032 first-round pick (top-20 protected, conveys into 2032 and 2033 second-round picks if not conveyed) For the Nuggets, that is the important part. They would not need to take back matching money. If the Lakers absorb Johnson into cap room, the Nuggets can remove his salary from the sheet and create direct flexibility before Watson’s restricted free agency.”

The logic makes sense that Denver would prefer a deal with no players ending up on their roster. Lakers management would likely give up a heavily protected first round pick or even a second-round pick as the cheap asking price. Johnson could be an unofficial free agent signing with a one-sided trade of the Lakers getting back talent.

Why Lakers Would Want Cam Johnson

Johnson is an underrated role player with a track record of typically delivering when called upon. Last season with the Nuggets saw Johnson struggling more than ever to fit into the lineup, but that was also impacted by having a bigger role due to various injuries.

The stints with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets both showed Johnson playing strong basketball as a great shooter. Johnson typically thrives when he has someone setting him up with open corner threes or mid-range jump shots.

The Lakers will likely have Luka Doncic, Reaves, and James all on the roster to set up Johnson and the other role players on the roster. A cheap asking price could give the Lakers their ideal offensive power forward, but Johnson will have to step up his defense. Denver is looking for any team with cap space tot take on Johnson or Christian Braun for cap relief.

Getting Cam Johnson Hurts Another Plan

The Lakers are reportedly interested in Nuggets’ free agent Peyton Watson as a younger forward with greater upside. Denver only wants to lose salary so they can afford to pay Watson for a long-term extension to remain there.

A trade like this basically gives up on the Lakers having any chance of acquiring Watson on the free agent market. The Brooklyn Nets and Lakers are considered the two teams with cap space that most want to sign Watson away from the Nuggets.

Watson has better defensive skills and more youth to present an argument to have him become part of the new Luka-led timeline. Rob Pelinka will have to make this decision and many other important calls this offseason. The Lakers future will be determined by which players they choose to invest their money in.