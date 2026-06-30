Lakers Linked To Underrated Free Agent Veteran Sharpshooter

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to free agent Gary Trent as a potential option to improve their outside shooting. General Manager Rob Pelinka must find some under the radar names on cheap deals since the Lakers must extend current free agents while looking to make big improvements. Trent declined his player option with the Milwaukee Bucks to enter free agency, and early reports indicate he wants to play for a winning team.

NBA insider Chris Haynes appeared on NBA TV to officially report that Trent is someone on the Lakers’ radar. Various role players will likely be affordable for cheap prices, but the Lakers must find names who can shoot and/or defend at a high level. A roster built around Luka Doncic requires players like Trent, who will get many open looks likely coming off the bench.

Milwaukee used Trent in a similar role that the Lakers would when they traded for him to join the core led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. A couple of noteworthy postseason performances showed how Trent can contribute to victories on rosters led by a one-man engine. Luka is similar to Giannis in how the offense is run around him, and that makes Trent’s experience even more valuable.

How This Impacts Lakers Other Moves

The Lakers have quite a few names on the free agent market that they’ll have to decide between keeping and letting go. Guard Marcus Smart is expected to receive a better offer from the Houston Rockets that could see him leaving after one impressive season reminding the league of his value.

Luke Kennard is another free agent who could easily return or join another team based on what opposing front offices are willing to offer the elite shooter. Trent would become even more important to replace Kennard, but he also makes sense as a replacement for Smart.

The Lakers will likely go with Doncic and Austin Reaves as the starting backcourt to make any other guards joining the roster more suited for bench roles. Trent would be a bench player in any context of the Lakers signing him, and he could replace Smart or Kennard once one of them signs elsewhere.

How Does This Impact LeBron James?

LeBron James is the biggest domino of the Lakers offseason since he’s yet to agree to a new deal as the deadline hits before he enters free agency. Teams like the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and a few mystery franchises are hoping to sign James away from the Lakers.

Trent does not really impact anything LeBron related since they play different positions and his contract will be too cheap to cut into James’ potential offer. Any scenario of the Lakers picking another superstar or multiple names for depth over LeBron would involve bigger names.

James will likely decide his free agency within the first week of the process to ensure that his team has the chance to make other moves after signing him. The Lakers should still be considered the favorite, but the threat is there for LeBron to leave for another team.