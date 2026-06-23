Lakers Lose Another Luka Doncic-Preferred Center in Sudden Trade Twist

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for a starting center took another hit Monday.

Nic Claxton, one of the big men previously linked to Los Angeles and reportedly among the centers Luka Doncic wanted to play alongside, was traded to the Chicago Bulls as part of a three-team deal, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The trade sends Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick in Tuesday’s NBA Draft from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Brooklyn Nets. Claxton heads to Chicago, while Minnesota receives Brooklyn’s No. 33 pick.

For the Lakers, the move carries significance beyond another blockbuster transaction involving multiple teams.

It removes another center from an increasingly shrinking pool of realistic options.

Claxton Was Among Centers on Doncic’s Wish List

Back in January, Lakers beat writer Jovan Buha revealed on his “Buha’s Block” podcast that Claxton was among the centers Doncic identified shortly after arriving in Los Angeles.

“They just trade for Luka, they have the meeting in Rob’s office with, ‘Which centers do you want to play with?’” Buha said. “Several of the centers on the list were Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren, I believe Nic Claxton was also on that list.”

Buha added that the Lakers attempted to acquire Kessler, Duren and Claxton using trade packages centered around Dalton Knecht and a future pick but were unable to land any of them. Onyeka Okongwu was also among the names discussed.

The common denominator among those targets is obvious.

All are athletic, rim-running centers who can protect the basket, rebound and finish above the rim — precisely the archetype that has historically flourished alongside Doncic.

Claxton certainly fits that description.

The 27-year-old averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 69 games during the 2025-26 season while shooting 57.1% from the field. Few centers combine his mobility, defensive versatility and lob-finishing ability.

Those traits made him an obvious basketball fit next to one of the NBA’s greatest pick-and-roll creators.

Now, that possibility is gone.

Lakers Continue Losing Ground in Center Market

Claxton’s departure comes on the heels of several reports that have further complicated Los Angeles’ search.

Detroit Pistons officials have repeatedly signaled their determination to retain restricted free agent Jalen Duren, who averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 70 games during the 2025-26 season.

The Utah Jazz have similarly indicated they want to keep restricted free agent Walker Kessler, whom the Lakers have pursued multiple times over the past two years. Kessler also made it clear he also wants to remain in Utah in a recent social media post. Before a season-ending shoulder injury limited him to five appearances, Kessler averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals.

Meanwhile, NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is “very open” to remaining with the defending champions despite expected interest from around the league.

One by one, several of the centers linked to Los Angeles have become increasingly difficult to acquire.

Pressure Growing on Lakers to Deliver for Doncic

The developments only intensify the pressure on the Lakers entering one of the most important offseasons in recent franchise history.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Doncic has remained in constant communication with president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick and has repeatedly emphasized the same priority: acquiring an elite center.

The organization has known for months exactly what its franchise cornerstone wants.

Yet with Claxton now in Chicago, Duren and Kessler expected to remain with their respective teams and Robinson seemingly inclined to stay in New York, the Lakers’ preferred pathways toward solving their biggest weakness are narrowing.

The Lakers still possess three tradeable first-round picks, including the No. 25 selection in Tuesday’s draft. But as Dan Woike of The Athletic recently reported, there is little clamor around the league for several of the players Los Angeles would prefer to move, including Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt.

The center market is moving quickly.

For the Lakers, it has largely been moving in the wrong direction — and the clock is ticking on fulfilling the promise they made to Luka Doncic.