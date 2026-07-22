Lakers Made Run at NBA Champion Before Surprise Trade: Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers explored adding another championship-tested perimeter defender before the Atlanta Hawks completed one of the offseason’s more intriguing trades.

Los Angeles was among several teams that expressed interest in acquiring Lu Dort before the Oklahoma City Thunder sent him to Atlanta, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Wednesday.

“Several teams expressed trade interest in acquiring Dort before he was traded to Atlanta, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

The Hawks ultimately acquired Dort and second-year guard Ryan Nembhard in a three-team deal with Oklahoma City and the Dallas Mavericks. Former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher went from Atlanta to Dallas, while the Thunder received three future second-round picks.

The report does not reveal what the Lakers offered, how far discussions advanced or whether Oklahoma City seriously considered sending Dort to Los Angeles.

It does, however, offer another glimpse into the type of player the Lakers pursued while reconstructing their roster around Luka Dončić.

Lu Dort Would Have Filled Clear Perimeter Defensive Need

Dort would have given Los Angeles one of the NBA’s most physical point-of-attack defenders.

The 6-foot-4 guard earned NBA All-Defensive First Team honors in 2025 while playing an important role in Oklahoma City’s championship run. His strength allows him to defend larger wings, while his willingness to accept the most difficult perimeter assignment could have helped protect Dončić and Austin Reaves.

Dort averaged 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds during the 2025-26 season. His offensive production declined, but his defense, toughness and championship experience continued to make him attractive to contenders.

The Lakers subsequently signed Matisse Thybulle, giving coach JJ Redick another perimeter defender.

Thybulle is a two-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection, although he is far removed from that peak. His most recent selection came in 2022, and injuries have limited his availability in recent seasons.

Dort would have represented a more physical and currently proven defensive option. Thybulle creates turnovers with his length, instincts and ability to disrupt plays away from the ball. Dort has built his reputation by applying direct pressure, absorbing contact and battling elite scorers at the point of attack.

His $17.2 million salary for the 2026-27 season would have complicated any Lakers trade. Oklahoma City completed the Atlanta deal partly to reduce payroll, moving Dort without taking back comparable salary and creating a sizable trade exception.

Los Angeles likely would have needed to involve another team or provide Oklahoma City with additional compensation for accepting a multiyear contract.

Lakers Had Draft Capital to Enter Talks

What makes the Lakers’ interest notable is their current collection of second-round picks.

Los Angeles acquired Jaden Hardy and second-round selections in 2031 and 2032 from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Deandre Ayton earlier this month. The Lakers now control three tradable second-round picks and a 2032 first-round pick swap.

That collection resembles the three-second-round-pick return Oklahoma City received in the Dort trade.

The comparison is not exact. Atlanta also surrendered Risacher to Dallas and acquired Nembhard, making the overall transaction more complicated than a straightforward exchange of Dort for three second-rounders. The Thunder also prioritized immediate financial relief, something the Lakers could not have provided as cleanly.

Still, the deal illustrates the kind of opportunity Los Angeles has attempted to pursue without sacrificing first-round draft capital.

The Lakers’ roster has expanded to 16 standard contracts, one above the regular-season limit. Teams can carry as many as 20 players during the offseason, but Los Angeles must reduce its roster to 15 before opening night.

The organization also remains interested in Jonathan Kuminga, whose acquisition would require a sign-and-trade and likely force additional roster movement.

Dort is no longer an option after landing in Atlanta. The Lakers’ reported pursuit nevertheless reveals that they were searching for a high-level defensive wing—and that their replenished collection of second-round picks could remain useful when the next opportunity emerges.