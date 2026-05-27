Lakers Could Be Closer To Landing $82 Million Defensive Ace In Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are going after three-and-D free agents and trade targets in the upcoming NBA offseason to pair with Luka Doncic for the next few years as they hope to vault themselves into title contention, and one name in particular is seemingly becoming more available as time goes on.

Playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lugentz Dort has been a name linked to the Lakers in recent trade rumors, and based on his playing time in the Western Conference Finals, the possibility of him being moved this summer could be more likely.

Not only from a Lakers’ perspective, but for the entire NBA in general, there is a thought that the Thunder could move their defensive ace, Dort, this summer to save money over the next few years. With that, a team like Los Angeles could be waiting in the wings to offer OKC a trade for Dort, a player who would fit well in the type of roster they are trying to create.

Lakers Get New Update On Lu Dort Trade Rumors

The Lakers have had eyes for Dort in the past, and it look like they’ll go after him in a trade once again this offseason.

Dort, known for his sometimes controversial defensive prowess, is in the second-to-last season of a five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with the Thunder. He has a team option for more than $18 million next season, but if OKC doesn’t want to give him that money, they could look to trade him to a team like the Lakers, who could desperately use his defense and shooting on the wings.

Additionally, while Dort has remained in the Thunder’s starting lineup, his minutes have slowly dipped, as he hasn’t finished recent games for the defending champions. With that, according to Tyler Watts, writing for LakeShowLife.com, believes the door is now open for Los Angeles to pounce on a trade for the 27-year-old.

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“The Los Angeles Lakers want 3-and-D role players to put around Luka Doncic, and Luguentz Dort may be available after the Oklahoma City Thunder have cut his minutes in the conference finals showdown against the San Antonio Spurs,” he wrote. “Los Angeles would have to trade for him, but this could be the perfect option next to Luka.”

The Lakers need defense and shooting, and Dort offers both of those skills. He is a former All-Defensive team member, and while his three-point shooting average has dropped from the career-high 41.2% shooting he put up last season, he could be a solid fit in Los Angeles on a decent price tag.

Dort’s Thunder Status Opens The Door For A Lakers Trade Idea

Dort has played an average of just 19.2 minutes for the Thunder in the conference finals, scoring just 4.4 points in the first five games of the series. He remains a solid player, but as Oklahoma City has put its younger wings in new roles, Dort has taken a backseat, meaning he could be ripe for a trade this summer.

Along with his decreased role, money also plays a huge part in why the Thunder could move on from Dort. They are expected to have one of the highest payrolls in the NBA with new extensions kicking in, and while Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein could also be on the chopping block, and potential Lakers’ trade targets, Dort highlights that list.

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“OKC is projected to be over the second apron as currently constructed. Sam Presti likely cuts spending. The other two names often mentioned are Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein. Both have been crucial in the conference finals, while Lu Dort has taken a backseat,” Watts added. “This could be their chance to add a crucial 3-and-D weapon at a below market cost.”

Dort averaged just 8.3 points during the regular season, which is his lowest since his year. His numbers in the playoffs aren’t much better either. However, that could mean good news for a Lakers team that is ready to be busy this offseason.

Los Angeles could offer a first-round pick and one of two young players in a trade with the Thunder for Dort, which wouldn’t be a massive price tag considering the promise he’s shown in the past.

Doncic thrives playing with shooters who can also hold their own on the defensive end, and that’s exactly what Dort brings to the table. His drop in minutes and performance doesn’t guarantee the Lakers will go all-out to trade for him, but it keeps the idea open for Rob Pelinka and the front office.

“The Los Angeles Lakers should trade for Luguentz Dort if he becomes available. He could reach new heights playing next to Luka Doncic and would wreak havoc paired with Marcus Smart,” Watts closed with. “His minutes dropping in the conference finals likely opened the door. It is on Rob Pelinka to kick it down and make this move happen.”