Thunder Announce Surprising Starting Lineup For Game 5 Vs Spurs After Big Injury News

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals in a matchup that will not feature star player Jalen Williams.

Williams suffered yet another hamstring injury earlier in the series and has yet to play since his Game 2 exit. The Thunder star was listed as questionable heading into Game 5, but shortly before tipoff, he was ruled out.

Now, Oklahoma City faces a big test ahead, as, along with missing Williams, they’ll be without Ajay Mitchell, who is on the team’s injury report as out with a right calf sprain.

Ahead of the crucial Game 5, the Thunder announced their starting lineup and final injury report against the Spurs on Tuesday night.

Thunder Starting Lineup For Game 5 Vs Spurs

In a pregame social media post, the Thunder’s starting lineup was confirmed.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jared McCain. Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein were all named starters by head coach Mark Daigneault and his staff.

This is a starting five that the Thunder have not used this season or in the playoffs. It will be McCain’s first time in the starting lineup, but with the injuries, they’ll desperately need his shooting and ball handing in Game 5.

With their injuries, the Thunder will need help from Holmgren as well as their other backup players like Jaylin Williams, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and their deep bench against the Spurs.

Thunder Injury Updates, Jalen Williams News

Mitchell will now be out for the second game in a row after he picked up a calf injury in Game 3 against the Spurs. He was previously the team’s second leading scorer during the postseason, and they’ll once again miss his presence for Game 5.

As for Williams, he is dealing with what is his fourth hamstring injury of the season. He left Game 2 against San Antonio after just seven minutes of playing time, and hasn’t been on the court since.

While it was first listed as hamstring soreness, the Thunder have officially changed Williams’ designation on the injury report as hamstring strain management. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, that usually means a player is dealing with a longer-term injury rather than one that would keep him out for a game or two.

“The Thunder have now listed Jalen Williams as questionable with not just hamstring soreness but a hamstring strain,” Charania said. “These injuries are typically measured in weeks and not really just days, particularly on a re-aggravation.”

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With that, while Williams was listed as questionable, it’s not like he’s dealing with a minor injury, but rather yet another hamstring issue that has already sidelined him at big points this season.

Shortly before tipoff, Williams was ruled out, as he joins Mitchell on the Thunder injury report for Game 5.

Thunder Vs Spurs Game 5 Is Massive

With San Antonio tying up the series at 2-2 with their Game 4 win on Sunday night, Game 5 becomes even more crucial for both sides.

According to the NBA, the winner of Game 5 in a playoff series tends to decide who will advance more than three-fourths of the time.

“When the Conference Finals are tied 2-2, the Game 5 winner takes the series 76.4% (42-13) of the time!” the NBA wrote in a post on social media.

The Thunder have gone a collective 3-3 against the Spurs this year, meaning based on recent history, no team has a distinct advantage for Game 5. However, with their injuries, Oklahoma City could be facing an uphill battle against a healthy San Antonio roster.

Thunder vs Spurs Game 5 tips off at 7:30 pm CST on Tuesday, May 26, and will be live on NBC and Peacock.