Lakers Trade Pitch Lands Luka Doncic a 2x All-NBA Wing in Major 3-Team Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers could make a play this offseason to add shooting advantage to their new-look roster. They could also use a veteran presence in the backcourt as well.

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson gives both. The Lakers are not strongly targeting the shooting guard per se, but an option could potentially open.

In a trade proposal, the Lakers get Thompson and also second round picks in 2028, 2029 and 2033. The Mavs would get Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, while the Detroit Pistons would take on Jarred Vanderbilt.

Thompson grew up in Los Angeles and with all the talk about his future, he is reportedly open to a move back to L.A. Of course this doesn’t automatically hand the Lakers any mantle, an environment competing with purple and gold looks more fitting.

Lakers Proposal Lands Sharpshooter Next to Luka Doncic

Seeing how Dallas and Los Angeles made a blockbuster just last year, it is unclear if they would both engage in any new deal. However, Thompson is reportedly on the list of players that Dallas could be open to moving this summer.

Any franchise in search of veteran presence and shooting can get Thompson. At 36, he is still one of the more decent veteran additions the Lakers can get for now.

Central to the trade is that Thompson is still under a contract with the Mavs, though expiring. His salary for the 2026-27 season at $17.4 million requires outgoing contracts. Both James and Knecht would not be enough to compensate for the incoming deal.

In this proposal, the Lakers reroute Vanderbilt’s deal to the Pistons. The Mavs would be looking to gain flexibility, thus not taking the much larger deal for the power forward. Clearing about $12.4 million in salary in addition to the less significant deals for James and Knecht would open more cap space.

The Lakers would free roster spots by moving three players for one and the big advantage is the reduction of salary commitments heading into the new season.

Klay Fits Cleanly With Doncic

The Lakers have basically touched on almost every possible position and profile this offseason. They brought in stars in the frontcourt and backcourt but could still get upgrades.

With Thompson, the Lakers gain an upgrade in their shooting range and stretch the floor for Luka Doncic who also played with the Dallas star before his move to Los Angeles.

Thompson is a career 40.9 percent shooter from 3 and could make a strong case as the only pure shooter to come close to Stephen Curry in the last decade or so. He is no longer in that peak form, but his shooting prowess cannot be denied.

Thompson has seen a reduced bench role in the last season, which means he could be okay with playing such a role in L.A. if a starting spot doesn’t open up.

Adding a shooter would be beneficial to the Lakers seeing that Walker Kessler, who was brought in as a starting center, is not a stretch big.

The Mavs are reportedly open to moving Thompson given his expiring contract. Trading Thompson before the trade deadline in February is Dallas’ only chance of getting a return for him in a trade.