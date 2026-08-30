Proposed NBA Trade Lands Lakers 7’1″ Record-Setting 3-PT Sniper With Luka Doncic

With most free agents off the board, the Los Angeles Lakers’ best bet to add frontcourt reinforcements may be through the trade market.

But there is only one tiny-not-so-tiny issue: the Lakers don’t have many tradeable assets, as team insider Khobi Price recently noted.

“The Lakers’ tradable draft picks are limited: They own their own 2033 second-round draft pick; they possess a pair of second-round picks from the Wizards in 2031 and 2032 after swapping Deandre Ayton for Jaden Hardy; and the lone first-round pick they’re able to outright swap in a trade is in 2032. Outside of that, their other trade assets are mostly players who could be on expiring contracts if their team options for 2027-28 are declined (such as Hardy and Dalton Knecht),” Price wrote.

For the Lakers to add a backup big man behind Walker Kessler, they’ll need to get creative … or simply take a look across town.

Lakers Could Grab Clippers Big Man to Give Luka Doncic a Sharpshooter

That’s right. The cross-town rival Clippers may have exactly the kind of player the Lakers could use. Someone who is an elite rim-protector and a top flight 3-point shooter. In fact, this guy set the record for the most 3-pointers in a season by a seven-footer back in the 2018-19 season before it was later broken by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. Of course, we are talking about veteran big man Brook Lopez.

Here’s a simple trade framework that could bring Lopez across town to the Lakers.

Lakers receive: Brook Lopez

Clippers receive: Jaden Hardy and a 2031 second round pick (via WAS)

Lopez, who played one season with the Lakers back in the 2017-18 campaign, is not the All-Star from years ago, but he is literally the big man version of a 3-and-D player. It was just two seasons ago that Lopez averaged 13 points and 1.9 blocks per game in 80 games for the Milwaukee Bucks. The 7’1” big man has assembled several seasons with over 100 3-pointers and 100 blocks.

Lopez Could Be the Most Reliable Backup Option

L.A. just needs someone who can provide 15-20 minutes per game off the bench and pull down a few rebounds during that time. Lopez can do a lot more, even at 38.

Last season, the former All-Star who sank nearly 190 3-pointers in his record-setting 2018 season, averaged 8.5 points and 1.2 blocks per game, and he played just under 22 minutes per contest.

What’s even better is that Lopez is on an expiring $9.1 million contract, making him a super safe bet. Plus, Lopez has shown time and time again in his career that he can quite easily be depended on for consistent two-way impact.

With September on the horizon, the Lakers will have to strategize and make a move sooner than later. It wouldn’t be wise to enter the new season without a dependable backup when your starting center is coming off a season in which he appeared in just five games.