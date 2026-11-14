Lakers Announce Major Luka Doncic Availability News Ahead of Suns Game

The Luka Doncic scare from Wednesday seems to have been eased following the latest updates from the Los Angeles Lakers practice session before their road game against the Phoenix Suns.

Being currently listed as questionable, the Slovenian superstar will have his questionable status upgraded.

“Luka Doncic won’t be on the injury report,” reported Benjamin Royer of the Orange County Register

Doncic had suffered a right ankle sprain during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. With just over four minutes left, he hit a free throw before exiting the court. Fortunately, he reportedly woke up completely pain-free on Thursday which put to rest any fear that it could be an extended recovery timeline.

Lakers Give Positive Update on Doncic

Doncic had scored 32 points before his night was over on Wednesday. That followed another 32-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks two days earlier and both were actually the lowest-scoring games in his last nine appearances.

The league’s leading scorer will always give the Lakers an edge when on the floor which makes his availability very significant. The rest of the roster did manage to hold on for the win against Milwaukee but having Doncic from the start will make a difference against the Suns.

Doncic has had his fair share of lower body injuries most notably a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the entire playoffs last season. This season, he has missed two games but that was due to a back issue.

Doncic is currently averaging a career-high 38.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists. His form is why the Lakers were only just taken down from the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference by the San Antonio Spurs. Both franchises have similar records after 13 games.

Doncic Positioned to Lead the Lakers

With Doncic set to feature, the Lakers starting core will remain intact with the exception of Austin Reaves whose health status doesn’t look as promising. He is dealing with a heel problem which may not clear him in time for Sunday’s clash

The Lakers are not currently dealing with an injury crisis but Reaves will be a big miss if he doesn’t play. His absence is not a Doncic-equivalent absence but Reaves makes the attack click as the secondary scoring option.

Without Reaves, a lineup of Doncic, Walker Kessler, Ziaire Williams and Jake LaRavia or Matisse Thybulle looks good with a chance of Collin Sexton stepping into that shooting guard position.

The Suns won’t be an easy game despite both franchises sitting close to opposite ends of the standings. Phoenix still has Devin Booker who can cause Los Angeles some problems.

A win for the Lakers will take them to eight consecutive victories including the last three on the road.