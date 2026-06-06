Lakers’ Major Trade Proposal Pairs $126 Million Celtics Star With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers will be active this offseason. How and when they plan to make moves remains to be seen but the franchise has been in the middle of various speculations.

Every addition will be aimed at surrounding Luka Doncic with the right pieces needed for contention. As such, L.A. will cast a wide net in the trade and free agency market.

According to Sports Illustrated Matt Brandon, a trade proposal positions the Lakers to target Boston Celtics guard Derrick White in a deal that could reshape both franchises.

In the proposed trade, the Lakers would receive White, center Neemias Queta, and wing Jordan Walsh. In return, the Celtics would get Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, Maxi Kleber, and the Lakers’ 2030 and 2031 first-round picks.

The Lakers will immediately solve a key defensive need by getting Brown. They will also get depth with Queta and Walsh.

How the Lakers Can Make a Deal

For a deal of this magnitude, salary-matching is important. White is on a four-year, $118 million extension with the Celtics. His deal runs through the 2028-29 season and has an annual cap hit of around $28 million for next season and $30 million the season after.

With Hachimura, Knecht, and Kleber’s outgoing salary, the Lakers will have close to enough space to fit White. LeBron James’ future might also impact that cap space as his free agency status still hangs in the air.

Austin Reaves is another interesting angle. He is due an extension and a direct swap with White might be the exact salary-match, however, keeping him as part of the core could be good.

“If the Lakers can acquire Derrick White without giving up Austin Reaves, that’s a massive win,” Brandon wrote.

Queta and Walsh are on modest deals and could easily fit into the Lakers’ cap space. Boston is also getting two future firsts which adds long-term value for the franchise.

Lakers Gain With White Next to Luka Doncic

Getting White will be a game-changer for Los Angeles. At 31-years-old, he brings postseason experience as well as a championship pedigree to the roster. Perhaps the biggest plus in acquiring White is his defensive side.

“For L.A., this deal is about maximizing their win-now window with LeBron and Luka Doncic,” Brandon added. “White’s elite perimeter defense and off-ball shooting make him the ideal backcourt complement to Doncic, who thrives with secondary playmakers who don’t need the ball to impact the game. Plus, White could help mask Luka’s defensive shortcomings and give the Lakers a true two-way identity.”

The Lakers struggled defensively last season and had to rely heavily on excellent offensive displays from Doncic during the final months of the regular season. When the Slovenian went down hurt with a hamstring tear, it essentially ended their season.

The Lakers did make it past the first round but fell flat in a tougher setting in the second. Even at that point, Doncic’s scoring may not have saved them from a dogged Oklahoma City Thunder or even the San Antonio Spurs.

Hachimura and Knecht might seem promising, however, the Lakers at the moment don’t have the patience to endure another improving season. They want a core that can push for contention while the Doncic era is still in flow.