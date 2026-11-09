Lakers Face $375 Million Luka Doncic Decision Amid Major Roster Concern

The Los Angeles Lakers have built their future around Luka Doncic. Keeping their franchise cornerstone happy could soon become considerably more expensive.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the Lakers are entering a critical stretch that could determine whether Doncic signs another lucrative extension or tests free agency in 2028.

Marks placed Los Angeles in the “pressure zone” in his latest assessment of NBA teams facing significant roster decisions.

The concern isn’t Doncic’s production. It’s whether the Lakers can build a championship contender around him before another major contract decision arrives.

Lakers Face Massive Luka Doncic Contract Decision

Doncic will become eligible to sign a four-year, $290 million extension with Los Angeles on Aug. 2, 2027, according to Marks.

However, the Slovenian superstar could potentially secure an even larger payday by waiting.

He could decline an extension, play through the 2027-28 season and enter free agency that summer.

At that point, the Lakers could offer him a five-year contract worth approximately $375 million.

Doncic also holds a $57.4 million player option for the 2028-29 season, giving him additional control over his future.

The upcoming negotiations follow the three-year, $165 million extension he signed in August 2025.

That agreement represented a major commitment to Los Angeles following his blockbuster arrival from Dallas.

But the Lakers must now demonstrate they can surround him with enough talent to compete for championships.

Lakers Already Feeling Impact of Limited Draft Capital

The challenge became apparent during the offseason when Los Angeles failed to acquire Jonathan Kuminga.

The Lakers pursued the athletic forward for nearly two months, hoping he could fill their need for a starting-caliber, two-way wing.

Instead, Kuminga signed a two-year, $12.4 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving Los Angeles without its preferred frontcourt addition.

The Lakers’ limited financial flexibility complicated their pursuit, while their depleted draft capital also restricted potential trade alternatives.

According to Marks, Los Angeles currently lacks a tradable first-round pick to sweeten a deal.

That shortage stems partly from the substantial draft compensation surrendered to acquire Walker Kessler.

The Lakers have six players earning between $6 million and $32 million whose contracts could help facilitate trades, but matching salaries alone might not be enough.

Los Angeles could also use the non-taxpayer midlevel exception in future free agency.

For president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, the challenge is finding another starting-level forward without sacrificing what little flexibility remains.

Luka Doncic Gives Lakers Reason for Optimism

Despite those roster concerns, Los Angeles has opened the season impressively.

The Lakers improved to 9-2 after Sunday’s 121-116 road victory over the Detroit Pistons, extending their winning streak to five games.

Austin Reaves erupted for 43 points while Doncic sat out because of lower-back tightness.

Doncic has been even more spectacular when healthy.

He entered the weekend averaging an NBA-leading 40.1 points per game and scored a season-high 53 against Portland on Friday.

His production has helped Los Angeles emerge as an early Western Conference contender.

But the upcoming contract decision places additional pressure on the front office.

After coming up short in its pursuit of Kuminga, Los Angeles has already experienced how difficult roster upgrades can become without sufficient financial flexibility or draft assets.

The Lakers have their superstar. Their next challenge is building a championship-caliber team around him before another historic contract decision arrives.