Lakers’ Luka Doncic Gets Ultimate Respect From 2-Time All-Defensive Star

Even the NBA’s best defenders are running out of answers for Luka Doncic.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, a two-time NBA All-Defensive selection and the league’s steals leader in 2025, offered perhaps the ultimate compliment after trying to contain the Los Angeles Lakers superstar Monday night.

“He’s probably the hardest guy to guard in the NBA right now,” Daniels told reporters following Atlanta’s 124-114 loss to Los Angeles.

The admission carried considerable weight coming from Daniels, whose defensive instincts have established him among the league’s premier perimeter stoppers.

Daniels spent much of Monday’s game guarding Doncic, who finished with 32 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and five steals as the Lakers extended their winning streak to six games.

But what impressed Daniels wasn’t simply Doncic’s scoring.

It was his ability to punish Atlanta for sending additional defenders his way.

Dyson Daniels Explains Why Luka Doncic Is So Difficult to Guard

Daniels acknowledged that the Hawks faced an uncomfortable choice whenever Doncic controlled the ball.

They could defend him individually and risk allowing him to create his own shot. Or they could send another defender, leaving someone else open.

Neither approach worked consistently.

“And then he’s also a willing passer,” Daniels said. “Sandro made some big shots, Sexton made big shots, Ziaire Williams made big shots.”

Daniels credited the Lakers for exploiting Atlanta’s defensive pressure while acknowledging his team’s mistakes.

“They did a good job of executing out of our blitzes,” he said. “But yeah, I think we hurt ourselves a little bit too tonight.”

His assessment underscored the challenge Doncic presents even when opponents deploy their best defenders.

Daniels earned All-Defensive first-team honors in 2025 after leading the NBA with 229 steals.

He followed that season with a second-team selection in 2026.

The Australian guard recorded four steals Monday, but even his defensive activity couldn’t prevent Doncic from controlling important stretches of the game.

Luka Doncic Powers L.A. to Sixth Straight Victory

Doncic’s performance came one night after he missed Sunday’s victory over Detroit because of lower-back tightness.

The Lakers also played without Austin Reaves, who was sidelined by an illness after scoring 43 points against the Pistons.

Instead, Doncic leaned on his supporting cast.

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 23 points, connecting on five 3-pointers. Walker Kessler added 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Collin Sexton contributed 18 points and six assists.

Los Angeles built a 20-point first-half lead before Atlanta mounted a comeback.

The Hawks pulled within four points with 3:30 remaining, but Doncic answered with a driving layup and later found Jake LaRavia for an easy basket.

The Lakers improved to 10-2, maintaining their strong start under coach JJ Redick.

Atlanta coach Quin Snyder echoed Daniels’ assessment, explaining that defending Doncic often requires committing two players to the ball.

That pressure creates openings elsewhere, forcing defenders into difficult rotations.

For Daniels, the lesson was familiar but no less frustrating.

He entered Monday with credentials few defenders can match. He left acknowledging that Doncic might be the toughest assignment in basketball.

And the Lakers left Atlanta with another victory.