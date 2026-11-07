Lakers Get Concerning Luka Doncic Injury News After Historic Scoring Night

Luka Doncic has been nearly unstoppable to open the season. Now, the Los Angeles Lakers face the possibility of playing without their superstar just as his scoring surge reaches historic proportions.

Doncic is listed as questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Detroit Pistons because of lower back tightness, according to the Lakers’ official injury update shared Saturday by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The designation comes less than 24 hours after Doncic erupted for a season-high 53 points in Friday’s 124-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 27-year-old guard also extended a remarkable scoring streak that put him alongside some of the greatest players in franchise history.

Lakers List Luka Doncic as Questionable Against Pistons

Doncic’s latest injury concern comes at an inconvenient time for a Lakers team riding a four-game winning streak.

The Slovenian superstar played 38 minutes against Portland, shooting 17-for-33 from the field while adding five rebounds and five assists.

He scored 20 points in the third quarter alone, helping Los Angeles erase a 16-point deficit.

His most spectacular basket came just before halftime, when he banked in a 61-foot desperation 3-pointer that shifted the game’s momentum.

Doncic later sealed the victory with a floater in the final 30 seconds.

Afterward, he acknowledged the physical demands of carrying such a heavy offensive workload.

“I’m tired,” Doncic said during his postgame media availability, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Lakers have not announced whether his latest back issue will prevent him from playing Sunday.

However, this is not the first time back tightness has affected his availability this season.

Doncic missed the Oct. 28 matchup against the Clippers because of a similar issue.

Luka Doncic Joins Kobe Bryant in Lakers History

Friday’s performance added another chapter to Doncic’s extraordinary start.

He became the first Lakers player since Kobe Bryant in January 2012 to score at least 40 points in four consecutive regular-season games.

Only Bryant, Elgin Baylor and George Mikan had previously accomplished that feat in franchise history.

Doncic has now scored at least 40 points in six of his last seven appearances, with a 37-point outing representing the lone exception.

His 53 points against Portland also marked his 11th career 50-point game, tying Allen Iverson for 10th on the NBA’s all-time list.

He has reached 50 points four times since joining Los Angeles, surpassing LeBron James on the franchise’s regular-season list and tying Mikan for fourth.

Through nine appearances, Doncic is averaging an NBA-leading 40.1 points.

The last player to average at least 40 points over an entire NBA season was Wilt Chamberlain in 1962-63.

Lakers Face Tough Decision Before Detroit Road Trip

The Lakers improved to 8-2 with Friday’s victory, continuing their strong start under coach JJ Redick.

Austin Reaves added 25 points against Portland, while Walker Kessler contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Both could face increased offensive responsibilities if Doncic cannot play against Detroit.

Los Angeles also has a demanding road schedule ahead, with games against Atlanta on Monday and Milwaukee on Wednesday.

That could factor into how the Lakers approach their leading scorer’s availability.

For now, Doncic remains questionable rather than ruled out.

But with his scoring streak approaching territory rarely seen in Lakers history, his latest injury designation introduces an unwelcome question.

Can Los Angeles keep its momentum going if the NBA’s hottest scorer needs time off?