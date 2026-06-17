Lakers’ Luka Doncic Drops New Look While Giving Jalen Brunson His Flowers

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was seen sporting a new look during a Jordan Brand European tour event on Tuesday, where he praised his former teammate, Jalen Brunson, for leading the New York Knicks to the NBA title.

Some fans compared his new, longer and flowy blonde-brown hairstyle to that of Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, his mentor.

Luka Doncic Praises Jalen Brunson

Speaking to the media at the event, Doncic revealed he didn’t watch much of the NBA Finals but spoke to Brunson several times during the Knicks vs Spurs series.

“First of all, he’s a great guy,” Doncic told “Drafteados” at the promotional event.

“We talked a lot during these Finals. He has a winner mentality that makes him different from other players. Before the last game, I said [to him], ‘Just one more.’ And then, of course, after he won, I congratulated him. He messaged me back, and I thought, ‘He must have so many messages.’”

Brunson became only the fourth player in history to score 45 or more points in an NBA Finals closeout game, joining Michael Jordan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bob Pettit, as he delivered the Knicks their first NBA title since 1973. The Finals MVP firmly established him as a Knicks and New York City sports legend.

Lakers Enter Key Offseason

Besides dealing with the free agency of LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers will have plenty of other questions to answer this summer as they try to compete with San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder next season.

Doncic on Tuesday, spoke of the critical offseason awaiting the Lakers.

“I think it is very important,” Doncic said of the Lakers’ offseason, via BasketNews.

“I think every summer is very important. And I think this one is a little more important as well. Having a good team, good people on the team. So I think it is an important summer,” he added

When asked the prototype of palyers the Lakers should pursue in free agency and trades, Doncic said: “I think I always need shooters around me because teams usually double-team me a lot, so I think I need shooters. And some centers who can jump a lot and block shots.”

The Slovenian, who missed the playoffs with a hamstring injury, is determined to come back stronger in the 2026-27 season.

“I think we also had bad luck this year, with the injury. I think we could have gone far this year, but it didn’t happen,” he said.

“Whenever you don’t win, it’s a bad season, so if you don’t win, it’s not good.”

Ahead of free agency, the Lakers will pick No. 25 in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft on June 24.