Lakers Get Exciting News on Luka Doncic’s No. 1 Free Agent Target

Slovenian guard Luka Doncic is reportedly “a fan” of All-Star center Jalen Duren, something which spells good news for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of their meeting with the restricted free agent this week.

Duren — who is set to leave the Detroit Pistons — will meet interested suitors such as the Lakers and Sacramento Kings, per multiple reports. Although some insiders have suggested that Duren prefers a move to the Kings, Doncic’s interest in teaming up with the big man could sway his thought process.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Doncic’s appraisal of Duren could play a big role when the latter sits down with teams as a restricted free agent.

Lakers, Luka Doncic Pursue Jalen Duren

“Everyone knows the Lakers are on the lookout for an upgrade at the center spot, and Duren would certainly qualify,” Amick wrote on Monday. “Yet in stark contrast to the Kings’ scenario, the Lakers’ best offerings might be draft capital rather than quality players (they could trade Duren into the Lakers’ salary cap space).

“League sources say Lakers star Luka Doncic is known to be a fan of Duren’s game, which is a monumental factor for any player who’s trying to be welcomed into Crypto.com Arena these days.”

Jalen Duren Free Agency

As Amick noted, the one issue working against the Lakers’ favor is they can’t really send out pieces to the Pistons to complete a sign-and-trade, and would instead be absorbing Duren into their ample cap space. In comparison, the Kings can send three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to Detroit, making a possible deal more likely.

The Sabonis factor is what gives the Pistons the edge over the Lakers, per Amick.

“…The Kings and Lakers are scheduled to meet with Duren after free agency opens Tuesday,” Amick wrote. “It’s unclear whether the Kings’ visit will be in person or virtual, but those sources say the Lakers’ meeting is expected to be by phone.

“The Kings plan to pitch the Pistons on a sign-and-trade offer that would send three-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis to Detroit, those sources said. The 30-year-old has a combined $94 million remaining on his deal for the next two seasons and could give the Pistons a worthy replacement for Duren if they decide not to close the gap in negotiations. Duren very much wants to play in Sacramento, while Sabonis is likewise interested in the prospect of landing with the Pistons.”

If the Lakers strike out on Duren, they’re likely to shift their focus to other free agent bigs like Robert Williams III, Mitchell Robinson and Sandro Mamukelashvili as they attempt to upgrade the five position around Luka Doncic. They are also expected to meet with Walker Kessler, who, much like Duren, has been unable to negotiate a new contract as a restricted free agent and will explore signing with other teams.