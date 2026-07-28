Lakers Proposed to Land $125 Million Star Next to Luka Doncic in Major Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a commendable 2026 offseason, but the work is not done. By rule, the Lakers must trim their roster to meet the league-mandated roster limit.

That opens the door to a potential trade. With the Lakers still relatively thin at the wing position, the franchise might explore the market for possible upgrades.

While the Lakers added plenty of talent this offseason, they lost quite the firepower. The first out the door was LeBron James, followed by Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard and Rui Hachimura. That’s four of the team’s top wings from last season all gone in quick succession.

A High-Risk/High-Reward Trade Idea That Could Level Up Luka Doncic and the Lakers

The Lakers are currently fighting the Cleveland Cavaliers for the services of Jonathan Kuminga, the 23-year-old Atlanta Hawks free agent. But if L.A.’s Kuminga plans fail, they could consider adding Christian Braun from the Denver Nuggets.

In a hypothetical trade proposed by Hoops Hallow’s Ryan Lucas, the Lakers pull the trigger on Braun in a unique framework.

Lakers receive: Christian Braun and two second round picks

Nuggets receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht

From a talent perspective, the Lakers would clearly win this trade. Braun, 25, was viewed as an ascending star before a down 2025-26 season. The 2022 draft pick emerged as a franchise cornerstone in Denver after a strong 2024-25 season.

With the Nuggets stuck in cap purgatory and needing to figure out a plan to bring back 23-year-old star Peyton Watson, trading Braun is one of the few ways Denver could drop under the second apron and re-position the ship.

Agreeing to this hypothetical trade would trim $5 million in salary for the Nuggets.

Would L.A. Absorb Braun’s Contract?

One considerable drawback of this trade for the Lakers is taking on Braun’s salary. The 25-year-old wingman is set to earn over $21 million next season.

Lucas outlined why Braun’s deal shouldn’t be a total turnoff.

For everyone throwing a fit about Brauns contract: he had a down year, yes,” Lucas wrote on X. “However, he signed a contract based on stats that were identical to Derrick White in Boston, who is older, making more, etc. Both are champions and starters on their respective conference contenders. The totality of Brauns game thus far has justified the contract. If he continues to play like last season (in which he was injured) then YES, it would be a problem. People acting like this is the worst contract in basketball is hilarious. If he were traded to the Lakers today, he’d be the best option at SF out of the entire roster.”

Before last season, Braun exploded onto the scene. He logged over 15 points (up from just seven the year before) and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting a tick below 40% from the floor. He also appeared in 79 games. Compare that to the 44 games he played last season.

It is fair to use the injury excuse for this one. Braun has shown, in a fuller sample size, that he can be a highly impactful player. With the Nuggets reportedly open to trading anyone not named Nikola Jokic, now might be the Lakers’ opportunity to take a chance on Braun, a potent two-way contributor, and insert him into the starting lineup next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

An experienced starter with playoff scar tissue, Braun’s profile is attractive. And he’s still relatively young.