Report: Lakers Eyeing 24-Year-Old Rising Star to Pair With Luka Doncic

It has been close to a full roster overhaul for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, with only Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves the remaining major starters from this past season.

The supporting cast from 2025-26 has been traded or is waiting to be traded as the franchise looks to steer in another direction. A contention opportunity is still the main focus, which makes any addition tailored to that. The likes of Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton were brought in to address that.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, one other interesting name to add could be Charlotte Hornets star Moussa Diabate. Although the Lakers may have to go a bit extra in valuation to make a move.

“I am sure he is someone on the Lakers’ radar; I don’t think you are getting him for a second [round pick],” Buha said. “If I am Charlotte… they inserted him as the full-time starter and that lineup took off and he was in all their best lineups and he had a monster impact on both sides of the ball for them.”

Diabate, 24, had a breakout season and could come in as a versatile addition for the Lakers, being a forward-center. He would earn valuable minutes in L.A. and help improve the frontcourt further alongside Kessler.

Analyst Links Lakers with Moussa Diabate and Weighs the Chances of a Trade

Diabate is far from being a significant asset, but the Hornets are invested in his development. He played 73 games this past season, starting 47 of them and saw his minutes take a massive jump. All signs point to a more consistent starting role from 2026-27.

Diabate is on an expiring deal, meaning he would be an unrestricted free agent next summer. It leaves the Hornets with either truly banking on his potential and extending him to a new and improved deal or being forced to move him now if they hope to get a return.

The return for a player like Diabate won’t be much, but it won’t be for less value either. The Lakers could offer assets like second-round draft picks or a young player like Dalton Knecht, but Buha is skeptical about certain packages.

“I am not giving that guy up for Dalton Knecht for a second. I don’t think I’d do two seconds…” Buha added. “Does that help Charlotte? DK is a bench player, Diabate is arguably a starter. Two seconds doesn’t really move the needle.”

The Lakers would clearly be getting more from trading for Diabate and as such, Charlotte would want to avoid any mismatch in perceived value. The franchise has already lost LaMelo Ball this offseason to a trade and moving a potential full-time starting piece needs serious convincing.

What the Lakers Can Benefit from Diabate

Diabate won’t be an addition to make the Lakers instant contenders from the get-go. However, for starters, he would contribute more important minutes on the floor than the likes of Knecht.

Given the addition of Kessler, the Lakers’ frontcourt role would be improved further. This has been a clear offseason need and one of their limitations during the postseason.

The Lakers would also gain a top rebounder in Diabate who averaged a career-high 8.7 rebounds per game in 2025-26 which was good enough for top 15 in rebounds despite being an under 30 minutes a game star.

Diabate is a long-term piece, hence the likelihood of the Hornets keeping hold of him, unless a good value in return is offered for him.