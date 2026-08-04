Lakers Trade Pitch Lands 20 PPG 2-Way Star Next to Luka Doncic in 3-Team Deal

For over a month, the Los Angeles Lakers have tried to come to terms with star free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga. A former lottery pick, Kuminga has yet to find a deal that he believes honors his market value and provides short-term flexibility.

Could it be time for the Lakers to look elsewhere?

The Lakers immediately switched to overdrive after LeBron James’ departure. After spending eight seasons in L.A., James decided it was time to move on and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving the Lakers with some gaps to fill. While the franchise has made multiple potentially impactful additions to the roster, it was, predictably, going to be hard to replace the player who has scored the most points in NBA history.

Move Over, Kuminga … Here’s a Sneaky-Good Move the Lakers Should Make

As the offseason grows older, the more it is beginning to feel like Kuminga might land elsewhere. Don’t worry, Lakers fans, here’s another idea that is at least worth considering.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Lakers pick up the phone and call the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons to discuss a three-team trade revolving around star forward Dillon Brooks. Here’s a proposed framework that lands Brooks, one of the most dependable two-way stars in the league, with the Lakers as the third scoring option behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Lakers receive: Dillon Brooks

Suns receive: Adou Thiero, Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia, a 2027 second round pick (via DET) and a 2031 and 2032 second round pick from the Lakers.

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

It is important to note that this trade is entirely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate. So, why might all three teams agree to this deal?

What’s in it for All Three Teams

For the Lakers, here is your third star. Brooks, 30, has shown that he brings a winning impact wherever he lands, from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Phoenix Suns. Brooks, who registered a career-high 20.2 points per game while shooting roughly 43 percent from the field last season, is exactly the kind of two-way wing the Lakers are looking for. Kuminga is nice and has plenty of upside. But Brooks will instantly elevate the Lakers’ ceiling.

But would Phoenix agree to this trade?

Earlier this offseason, the Suns acquired Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets. Bridges, the 28-year-old high-flyer, and Brooks share the same position, and the on-paper fit between both stars appears clunky at best.

With the Suns already having a younger and potentially cheaper Brooks in Bridges, it might make sense to ship him out. By agreeing to this hypothetical trade, Phoenix sheds nearly $15 million in payroll, secures some draft capital and adds substantial depth pieces, including Thiero, the 22-year-old forward with future star potential.

Meanwhile, Detroit, already featuring a stout defense, would add an elite on-ball defender in Vanderbilt without adding a dime to its payroll. (Vanderbilt’s deal would get absorbed into the Pistons’ traded player exception.)

Would a lineup featuring Doncic, Reaves, Brooks and Walker Kessler be enough to give the Lakers a realistic path to reach the conference finals? With a mix of elite defense and offense, L.A. sure would have a better chance.