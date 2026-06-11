Lakers Mega 3-Team Trade Pitch Pairs Luka Doncic With Popular Center Target

The Los Angeles Lakers are on an offseason mission to address their front-court needs. The Luka Doncic era is in full flow, and they need to pay him with a solid center to build a more competitive roster for the upcoming season.

Starting center DeAndre Ayton had a solid regular-season production, however, he hasn’t been overly reliable in key moments which is why the Lakers are in the market for a new big.

According to BasketNews’ Edvinas Kuzas, the Lakers can engage with the Milwaukee Bucks to get their own starting center.

“For a team trying to maximize Doncic’s prime, the Lakers may look for a center who brings more defensive reliability and better floor spacing,” Kuzas wrote. “Myles Turner would fit that profile. A strong rim protector who can also stretch the floor, Turner could give the Lakers a different dimension on both ends of the court.”

In a proposed three-team trade, the Lakers would receive Myles Turner. The Bucks would get Ayton and Terance Mann from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets would then acquire Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, and Dalton Knecht from L.A.

How The Lakers Can Land Turner

Turner’s salary makes a trade feasible from the Lakers’ side of things. The 30-year-old center is on a four-year, $108 deal he signed when he joined Milwaukee in 2025. It leaves two seasons remaining after his first year plus a player option year in 2028-29.

Ayton’s deal does not provide a salary matching scenario which is why the Nets are involved as sending out Vanderbilt, Knecht, and LaRavia will clear up the needed space to fit Turner.

Turner will turn 31 next season and the cost in player assets for him might seem too much for long-term flexibility. However, the Lakers may risk it to get that defensive upgrade.

The Bucks missed the playoffs this year and their main offseason plan is to find a way to move franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo for adequate returns. However, it appears motivated to shed his longer-term money and will reportedly be open to moving Turner, viewing the deal as a chance to reset parts of their roster.

Turner’s Fit in L.A. Next to Luka Doncic

Turner won’t be the blockbuster addition for the Lakers but he is a targeted one in the frontcourt — a position they’ve struggled to maintain since the Anthony Davis era came to an end.

The Lakers have long been admirers of Turner since his days with the Indiana Pacers and while this season was bad for the Bucks, he helped the Pacers to the NBA Finals last year.

“Turner did not have his best season on a struggling Bucks team, averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game,” Kuzas added. “However, his skill set could become much more valuable in Los Angeles, where Doncic’s playmaking would create easier looks for him and allow him to focus on defense, spacing, and finishing.”

At 6-foot-11, Turner offers switch-ability and pick-and-pop ability that Ayton rarely provided. Unlike the Lakers’ current starting center, Turner can shoot from distance with a career 36.5% 3-point shooting. He would complement Doncic much more than what the Lakers currently have.

Turner’s biggest hiccup and why the Lakers may look at other big man options is his rebounding. For a 6-foot-11 star, he is not the best of rebounders, averaging a career 6.6 rebounds per game. His offensive rebound average is 1.4 per game.

Still, the Lakers can key in on his defensive impact on the roster.