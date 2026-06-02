Lakers Pair $197 Million High-Flyer With Luka Doncic in Mega Trade Scenario

As the 2026 offseason heats up, expect the Los Angeles Lakers to be among the most active franchises in the trade market.

With LeBron James’ future uncertain and the need for interior dominance clear, one intriguing proposal has gained traction. The idea is the Lakers acquiring New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson in a direct swap deal.

According to a trade framework highlighted by Sports Illustrated’s Liam Willerup, the Lakers could land Williamson and veteran guard Bruce Brown (via sign-and-trade). They would send out Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber and their 2030 first-round pick (with swap rights) to the Pelicans.

Williamson’s addition will complement Doncic and his defense will also be an added plus to the roster. The former No. 1 pick remains one of the most explosive forwards when healthy.

How the Lakers Could Acquire Williamson

Williamson, 25, is on a five-year rookie extension contract valued at $197 million. He will earn over $40 million next season making him a significant earner in the roster.

Salary-wise, moving Reaves is the best scenario to accommodate Williamson in the cap. Hachimura and Kleber help match salaries, while the 2030 first-rounder gives New Orleans future assets as they potentially rebuild around younger pieces.

“Looking at this deal for the Lakers, they move off from Austin Reaves and avoid having to pay him in the 2026 offseason, with the expectation that he’ll decline his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season,” Willerup wrote. “In addition to Williamson, who could be that interior scoring force for them, they also land a quality backup guard in Bruce Brown to either start or be their sixth man.”

For fit, Williamson and Doncic could serve as an irresistible duo for the Lakers. Adding a strong forward like the Pelicans star could balance the attack and improve their rebounding and transition game. They also have an advantage age-wise making him a long-term investment.

Cap-wise, the Lakers can absorb Williamson with the outgoings, however, there may be little space to bring more additions for a much stronger core.

Williamson’s Potential Impact With Luka Doncic

The big tag always associated with Williamson is “if he’s healthy.” Perhaps only Joel Embiid has had his career more clouded by health issues than Williamson.

This season Williamson played 62 games, the third time he has crossed 60 games in six seasons he has played in the league — not counting the 2021-22 season he sat out due to a broken right foot.

Williamson’s unavailability has limited the Pelicans from looking a bit competitive. As such, he remains one of only two No. 1 overall picks yet to appear in a playoff game. The other being Anthony Bennett who only played four seasons in the NBA.

Such a tag isn’t what Williamson would want to associate with and if the Lakers make a move for him, he will most likely be welcomed to take it.

Williamson averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 60.0% from the field this season. He showed that when he is on the floor, he can play and the Lakers can do with his game to improve their contention hopes.





