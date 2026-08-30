Report: Lakers Eye 2 Trade Targets to Give Luka Doncic Dynamic New Partner

The Los Angeles Lakers are having to pivot after Mr. You Know Who chose to sign with the Western Conference rival Minnesota Timberwolves.

But as Khobi Price of the Califonia Post notes, the Lakers’ options are indeed scarce.

“The Lakers’ failed pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga, who is signing a two-year deal with the Timberwolves, has left them with a hole in the frontcourt,” Price wrote. “And with their payroll $8.1 million from the NBA’s $209 million first-apron threshold, they’re hard-capped for the 2026-27 season. With their roster already having 16 players signed to guaranteed contracts, the Lakers’ options for other roster additions are limited. But they still have clear needs with a month before training camp kicks off.”

The Lakers have two needs: power forward and backup center. So, what approach will they take to address at least one of the two before the 2026-27 season starts?

Lakers Have Two Big Men on Radar to Add Frontcourt Depth

Perhaps it is more crucial for the Lakers to fulfill their backup big man spot. After all, starting big man Walker Kessler, who was acquired from the Utah Jazz in July in a seismic sign-and-trade, played all of five games last season.

According to Price, there are two big men the Lakers have on their radar.

“These limitations, in addition to a big man market that has a high demand but low supply of quality options, are why the Lakers don’t have many trade options for big man depth,” Price wrote. “But if they decided to go that route, two potential targets would be Bucks center Jericho Sims and Bulls big man Jalen Smith.”

With L.A.’s asset clip almost empty, the team is likely limited to players who are deeper rotation options for their respective teams.

“The Lakers’ tradable draft picks are limited: They own their own 2033 second-round draft pick; they possess a pair of second-round picks from the Wizards in 2031 and 2032 after swapping Deandre Ayton for Jaden Hardy; and the lone first-round pick they’re able to outright swap in a trade is in 2032. Outside of that, their other trade assets are mostly players who could be on expiring contracts if their team options for 2027-28 are declined (such as Hardy and Dalton Knecht),” Price wrote.

Sims, Smith Good Options for L.A.?

Last month, The Athletic’s Dan Woike mentioned both players are players the Lakers are monitoring.

Sims, 27, may be on the move in Milwaukee, Price noted, and could therefore be an option for the Lakers. As for his potential fit in L.A., Sims’ athleticism could make him a strong option next to Luka Doncic.

“Sims fits the run-and-jump archetype that you’d love to put around Doncic because he’s big and a tremendous athlete,” Woike wrote. “He’s currently slated as the Bucks’ No. 3 center behind Myles Turner and Kel’el Ware. Scouts have defensive concerns away from the basket, and Sims has never really been able to produce consistently. But he’s a dunker and rebounder whom the Lakers could use second-round draft capital to try and pry loose.”

As for Smith, 26, he is a smaller big man but nonetheless a potentially impactful option for L.A.

“Smith has some fans within the organization because he plays with motor and has worked himself into a pretty good outside shooter,” Woike wrote. “But Smith is expensive (one-year, $9.5 million remaining on his deal) and undersized at 6 foot 8. The previous Bulls’ regime was a fan of his, which puts his actual availability into question.”