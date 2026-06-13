Lakers Receive Trade Path to 25-Year-Old Rising Superstar After Major Report

Nothing slots higher on the Los Angeles Lakers’ priority list than building an ideal roster around franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic.

The Lakers are expected to be busy over the coming months and, with the NBA Draft around the corner and trade rumors heating up, L.A. is entering perhaps the most pivotal part of the 2026 offseason.

While the Lakers have some sorting out to do with Austin Reaves, who is reportedly drawing free agent interest from teams around the league, and LeBron James, who is set to enter unrestricted free agency, the aim for the Lakers appears to be bringing back both stars and then turning their attention to making some impactfut roster changes.

Popular Lakers Target Officially Hits the Trade Block

For years, fans have linked the Lakers to New Orleans Pelicans standout Trey Murphy III. It appears L.A. finally has a path to acquiring the 25-year-old New Orleans star, as NBA insider Marc Stein reports the Pelicans are now listening to trade offers for Murphy.

This is a particularly significant development for teams aiming to acquire Murphy because, as NBA reporter Evan Sidery notes, the Pelicans have “rebuffed interest from many teams for years.”

Stein reports teams’ interest in acquiring Murphy from New Orleans “remains intense.” Although the Lakers haven’t come up in any reports as suitors for Murphy, Stein concludes the Pelicans are “truly willing to field offers” for their star forward, giving the Lakers — who could use some wing help — an opportunity to announce themselves in the race for Murphy.

Drafted 17th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Murphy, though he has been productive individually, spent his first five years in the NBA stuck in the doldrums. The Pelicans have averaged under 34 wins per season since drafting Murphy.

At 25 years old and just outside of entering his prime, Murphy may be looking at an ideal time to change teams.

How Trey Murphy III Would Fit in L.A.

It is important to reiterate the Lakers have not been reported as a team interested in acquiring Murphy, though that might change now that New Orleans has begun fielding calls.

If the Lakers were to get their hands on Murphy, they would possess an incredibly formidable three-headed scoring monster in Doncic, Murphy and Reaves. If L.A. retains James, then the Lakers would be looking at the most powerful wing depth in the NBA.

In a league where wing play has become such a focal point, the Lakers would undeniably stand out as a legitimate Western Conference contender.

On a struggling New Orleans team, Murphy averaged 21.5 points (career high), 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 38% from the 3-point line on over eight attempts per game.

Murphy, listed at 6’8” and 206 pounds, is a rapidly improving two-way player with a physical profile of a future defensive star to pair with his explosive scoring ability.

Just days from turning 26, Murphy is beginning to round into his prime as he enters his sixth season. Whichever team lands Murphy will have the unique opportunity of capturing who is headed toward the peak years of his career.