Lakers Urged to ‘Make the Call’ for $20M Top PF Trade Target Before It’s Too Late

Just when it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were going to acquire a wing in Jonathan Kuminga, the opportunity slipped away. However, there are still ways the Lakers can address this roster need.

One name that has been constantly speculated is Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington.

According to Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane, the path to getting the desired addition at the power forward position could be limited, but the franchise must keep trying with the start of a new season around the corner.

“Well, option one has to be looking at external candidates, and that means making all kinds of trade calls seeing who you can find. It’s unlikely that players like Herb Jones or P.J. Washington are actually available, but you got to make the call and leave no stone unturned,” Lane said.

Training camp is weeks aways, and more rumors will be flying. The rumors of Luka Doncic’s former teammate in Dallas will keep coming back. It wouldn’t hurt the Mavs to start clearing a logjam in the frontcourt.

Lakers Washington Speculation

Trading with the Mavericks would be tricky considering how the Doncic business turned out with them losing by acquiring Anthony Davis.

Washington is entering the first year of a new deal, which in some ways complicates dealings. The Mavs would appreciate future flexibility at this point. They did make a series of friends.

The Lakers do have some pieces to package. There is Jake LaRavia, Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. There is a high chance that at least one of these players won’t be in L.A. at the start of the season. The Lakers are over the roster limit and don’t have a lot of options for trimming the roster.

They could make cuts, but that would be seen as losing a piece almost entirely no matter how less significant their salaries are. Knecht, Hardy and a number of future picks could be enough to make a play for Washington.

The Lakers would no doubt be in a tighter spot than initially with Washington. No one else on the Lakers roster is guaranteed money that far out except Doncic.

Taking on four years for a good-not-great starter is the kind of move that looks smart if Washington stays healthy and productive next to their Slovenian superstar.

Could Washington Put Off Kuminga’s Loss for L.A.?

The Lakers’ interest in Kuminga was reportedly strong. Head coach JJ Redick reportedly had a meeting with him about the plan and how the Lakers could work with him. However, the athletic wing decided to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers may not be getting a Kuminga, but Washington could be the perfect player to fill in a final starting spot. The Mavericks do not need another long-term deal at Washington’s price if they can get assets back.

Washington already has a connection in Los Angeles with Doncic there. The duo played together in that Dallas strong run to the NBA Finals. Washington joined midseason but was influential as a starter.

Washington’s production is decent for a star that is not a full ball handler. He averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At 28, he is not too rusty and can guarantee many more seasons in the NBA.

Only time will tell but it appears that the Lakers care about making at least one more move in their attempt.