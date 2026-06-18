Lakers Make Decision on Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard as Rui Hachimura Faces Uncertain Future

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a pivotal offseason as they look to build around Luka Doncic while keeping key contributors in place. With free agency approaching, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers are prioritizing the return of Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard, while Rui Hachimura’s future with the franchise appears far less certain.

The roster decisions come after Los Angeles was eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs. Lakers president Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick are now tasked with balancing roster continuity against the need for upgrades around Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

McMenamin reported that Los Angeles remains active on multiple fronts, including pursuing frontcourt help and evaluating restricted free agents. However, decisions involving Smart, Kennard and Hachimura could prove just as significant as the Lakers’ attempt to position themselves as a championship contender.

Los Angeles Lakers Prioritize Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard Returns

According to McMenamin, the Lakers are interested in retaining both Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard as part of their offseason plans.

Smart arrived in Los Angeles after being recruited by Doncic and quickly carved out a role with the team. McMenamin wrote that Smart “enjoyed his role with the Lakers and is hoping for a new contract and a raise,” while ESPN noted that the veteran guard is expected to decide on his $5.4 million player option by June 29.

Kennard is also viewed as a priority.

The sharpshooter joined the Lakers at the trade deadline and made an immediate impact, especially when injuries forced the team to lean more heavily on its perimeter depth. During the postseason, Kennard averaged 11.5 points and shot 47.4 percent from three-point range after stepping into a larger role.

McMenamin reported that Kennard is interested in making Los Angeles his long-term home after spending time with the LA Clippers.

While the Lakers continue evaluating external additions, their focus on retaining Smart and Kennard signals a desire to preserve veteran depth and shooting around Doncic.

That approach aligns with the broader objective of maximizing the roster’s championship potential entering Doncic’s second full season with the franchise.

Rui Hachimura’s Lakers Future Remains Unclear

While Smart and Kennard appear to be priorities, Hachimura’s situation is less straightforward.

McMenamin wrote that “several league sources told ESPN they believe Hachimura could be the odd man out” as Los Angeles navigates free agency.

The uncertainty comes despite Hachimura producing one of the most efficient stretches of his career.

During the regular season, the 28-year-old forward averaged 11.5 points while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from three-point range. He elevated his production in the playoffs, averaging 17.5 points while shooting 54.9 percent overall and 56.9 percent from beyond the arc.

His strong play has likely increased his market value, as the Lakers also face major financial decisions involving James and Reaves.

Austin Reaves is expected to decline his $14.9 million player option and enter unrestricted free agency. ESPN reported that the Lakers can offer him a five-year contract worth approximately $241 million, while rival teams can offer up to four years and $179 million.

LeBron James’ future also remains unresolved. McMenamin reported that the “prevailing sentiment” around the league is that James will return to Los Angeles if he plays a 24th NBA season.

Those negotiations, combined with the Lakers’ search for frontcourt upgrades, could complicate efforts to retain every member of their current core.

Still, McMenamin noted that if Los Angeles chooses to operate as an over-the-cap team, the franchise would be positioned to retain its own free agents through Bird rights while also using the non-taxpayer midlevel exception to pursue outside additions.

For now, the Lakers appear committed to bringing back Smart and Kennard, while Hachimura’s long-term future remains one of the biggest questions facing the organization this summer.