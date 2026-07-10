Lakers Proposed to Land Mikal Bridges for 3-Player Package in Massive Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have started the offseason quite well, making several key additions to the roster. They also retained one of their key players, Austin Reaves, by extending him with a lucrative long-term deal.

With all this in place, the front office will still check all scenarios to ensure that the franchise is not a step short of competing.

One potential scenario involves acquiring New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers receive Bridges in exchange for Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy and Jake LaRavia.

The Knicks at this point may not be interested in moving a core piece of their championship-winning core. However, this is an opportunity the Lakers can pounce on to add a proven two-way star.

The Lakers’ Realistic Path to Pull Off a Deal for Mikal Bridges

Bridges, 29, is heavily committed to the Knicks, having signed a four-year extension last summer. His deal, worth $150 million, has a cap hit of around $33 million in 2026-27 and it goes up from there until through 2029-30.

His deal could be matched in a trade if the Knicks consider long-term flexibility by moving his salary at this early stage. New York already has Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony Towns on highly significant deals.

Brunson is eligible for an extension next summer and a possible supermax is on the table. Towns on the other hand will earn roughly $57 million next year, which will take a toll on the franchise’s cap, coupled with the increasing deal for Bridges.

The Lakers outgoing package has Vanderbilt at roughly $12.4 million, Hardy and LaRavia at $6 million each. It creates a decent space but still short of matching Bridges deal. The incoming deal will have to eat a portion of the limited cap space, pushing the Lakers close to the first apron but not into the cap-restrictive zone.

The Knicks would likely demand draft capital. The franchise invested heavily in acquiring Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in 2024. They gave up a massive haul, including multiple unprotected first-round picks in 2025 and still owe at least four picks through 2031.

How Bridges Would Fit in L.A.

With Rui Hachimura the latest to move, the Lakers have essentially lost all their starting players in Game 1 of their 2026 playoff first round against the Houston Rockets. This signifies a new, revamped side, although the duo of Luka Doncic and Reaves remains intact.

Bridges would be an addition that instantly balances the Lakers’ lineup from frontcourt to backcourt. He is a consistent starter wherever he goes and one of the healthier stars the Lakers can add to their roster.

Bridges can fit in as part of the secondary scoring and creation unit behind Reaves. His point average did drop in 2025-26 due to the Knicks sharing reasonable minutes among their guards. He can also guard multiple positions adding versatility to the team.

For now, there are little indications that the Knicks intend to move Bridges. He is still in his prime and one of their more consistent stars. However, the NBA trade market is always full of surprises and the general feeling is that only Brunson can be considered untouchable in New York at this time.