Lakers Miss Out on Veteran Center Target After Ayton Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ search for a veteran backup center has hit its first roadblock.

Only hours after ESPN’s Shams Charania identified Andre Drummond as one of the Lakers’ leading options following the Deandre Ayton trade, the former All-Star instead agreed to sign with the defending NBA champion New York Knicks.

Charania reported Friday that Drummond accepted a one-year, $3.9 million contract with New York despite drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Lakers.

The decision narrows the Lakers’ list of experienced backup-center candidates as the franchise continues reshaping its roster around Luka Dončić and newly acquired starting center Walker Kessler.

Lakers Lose Experienced Target

Drummond emerged as one of the most logical fits for Los Angeles after the Lakers traded Ayton to the Washington Wizards and immediately began searching for an experienced reserve behind Kessler.

Charania previously reported that Drummond, Jonas Valančiūnas and Kevon Looney were among the veteran centers under consideration.

Instead, Drummond chose to join the Knicks, where Charania said he fills a “vital center need” created by Mitchell Robinson’s departure to the Boston Celtics.

The Mount Vernon, New York, native is expected to back up Karl-Anthony Towns after agreeing to the one-year deal.

Former All-Star Still Producing

While no longer the dominant force who led the NBA in rebounding four times, Drummond remains one of the league’s most dependable reserve centers.

The former two-time NBA All-Star and four-time rebounding champion embraced a backup role with the Philadelphia 76ers over the past two seasons, frequently filling in for Joel Embiid when injuries struck.

Last season, Drummond appeared in 63 games, including 25 starts, averaging 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks in 19.5 minutes per game.

His rebounding, rim protection and experience made him an attractive option for a Lakers team looking to strengthen its second unit without disrupting Kessler’s role as the starter.

What’s Next for the Lakers?

Missing out on Drummond doesn’t leave the Lakers without alternatives.

Charania previously identified Jonas Valančiūnas and Kevon Looney as the other veteran centers on Los Angeles’ radar following the Ayton trade.

Valančiūnas would bring interior scoring, size and rebounding after averaging 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 65 games for the Denver Nuggets last season, while Looney offers championship experience after spending the first decade of his career with the Golden State Warriors.

Both veterans remain available as Los Angeles continues evaluating the center market.

Building Around Luka Continues

The Lakers have aggressively reshaped their roster since moving on from LeBron James.

Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jaden Hardy have all joined the organization as general manager Rob Pelinka builds around Dončić.

Kessler fulfilled one of Dončić’s biggest requests by giving the Lakers an elite rim-protecting starting center.

The next priority is finding the veteran who can reliably spell him.

Drummond would have been one option.

Now the Lakers’ attention appears set to shift toward the remaining names on their list.