Lakers Receive Unexpected Boost in Search for Luka Dončić’s Lob Threat

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ long-running search for a rim-running center alongside Luka Dončić may have received an unexpected boost from the reigning NBA champions.

James Dolan’s recent comments about avoiding the NBA’s punitive second apron have fueled speculation that the New York Knicks could be forced to part with veteran center Mitchell Robinson, potentially placing one of the league’s premier lob threats on the market.

SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley heightened that possibility Wednesday when he suggested Robinson and sharpshooter Landry Shamet could become casualties of New York’s effort to stay below the second apron.

“If Knicks stay below 2nd apron, they will lose Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet … something seems amiss here,” Begley wrote on X.

For the Lakers, Robinson’s uncertain future could represent a rare opportunity to acquire exactly the type of center Dončić thrives alongside.

Mitchell Robinson Previously Linked to Lakers

The Lakers’ interest in Robinson is hardly new.

NBA insider Jake Fischer identified Los Angeles earlier this month as one of the teams monitoring the veteran center’s status.

“Teams regularly relayed to me when I’ve asked around about Robinson’s status have pointed to the [Chicago] Bulls, [Charlotte] Hornets, Lakers and [Toronto] Raptors,” Fischer wrote in The Stein Line on June 6. “Those are all clubs known to be looking for center upgrades.”

That report now carries significantly more weight following Dolan’s comments and Begley’s suggestion that Robinson could become expendable.

Mitchell Robinson Fits Perfectly Next to Luka Dončić

Since acquiring Dončić, the Lakers have made no secret of their desire to add a true rim protector and vertical spacer.

ESPN’s Shams Charania previously reported that Los Angeles aggressively pursued Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler but balked at the steep asking price.

The appeal of Robinson is similar. But at a more affordable price.

At 7 feet tall with elite length and athleticism, Robinson has built a reputation as one of the NBA’s premier offensive rebounders and shot blockers. He excels as a pick-and-roll finisher and lob target — attributes that have historically unlocked the best versions of Dončić-led offenses.

The Knicks outscored opponents by 6.7 points per 100 possessions when Robinson was on the floor during the regular season, according to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks.

Despite averaging fewer than 20 minutes per game, Robinson pulled down 8.8 rebounds per contest and remained one of the NBA’s most impactful reserve big men.

James Dolan’s Financial Reality Could Benefit Lakers

Dolan made clear this week that there is a financial line he has no intention of crossing.

“There’s certain things in the NBA that you’d have to be suicidal to do,” Dolan said on WFAN. “One of them is the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron.”

According to Marks, the Knicks are currently about $13.2 million below the second apron but are projected to exceed that threshold if Robinson and Shamet are both retained.

Crossing the second apron would carry severe restrictions. Teams lose flexibility to aggregate salaries in trades, cannot take back more than 100 percent of outgoing salary in a deal, cannot send cash in trades and risk having future draft picks frozen.

The penalties appear significant enough that New York could sacrifice depth to preserve roster flexibility despite winning its first NBA championship in 53 years.

Lakers May Suddenly Have a Path to Their Center Solution

None of this guarantees Robinson’s departure. The Knicks still possess Bird rights and can exceed the salary cap to retain him.

But Dolan’s warning and Begley’s assessment have undeniably altered the landscape.

For the Lakers, Robinson checks nearly every box on their offseason wish list: elite rim protection, dominant rebounding and the ability to finish above the rim from passes delivered by one of basketball’s greatest creators.

If the Knicks ultimately choose financial flexibility over continuity, the Lakers could suddenly find a coveted Dončić running mate becoming attainable without surrendering valuable trade assets.