Lakers Get Great News as Newly-Added 7’2″ Monster Called ‘Perfect’ Doncic Fit

Walker Kessler, the Los Angeles Lakers’ newly-added 25-year-old star center, may be the single biggest swing factor for the team this season.

It took a while for general manager Rob Pelinka to pull the trigger on a young, cornerstone big man — much to the chagrin of fans of the LeBron James and Anthony Davis era! — but it has finally happened. The Lakers were already going to ask a lot of Kessler next season, even more so given they have no dependable backup big man. Yes, L.A. gave up a king’s ransom to acquire Kessler, but we may soon find out why the franchise made the right decision.

“We should first acknowledge the danger of not making this move. Let’s say the Lakers settled on a shorter-term solution at the position,” The Athletic’s Dan Woike wrote. “That could have sent a message to Dončić that his priority didn’t align with the team’s. That even if the center market wasn’t great. That Dončić would need to wait longer for a real answer that might not ever come. That stuff is all true.”

Kessler’s Fit With Luka Doncic May Determine the 2026-27 Lakers

What could be the ultimately deciding factor of this Lakers season? The Luka Doncic-Kessler pick and roll. If Kessler plays like the best big man Doncic, ever the floor general, has played with, Kessler will not only close all those talking months, but he’ll help Doncic win his first NBA MVP award.

“I think Walker’s a perfect fit for Luka and (Austin Reaves) just in terms of his rim protection and really being an anchor for our defense, an area we’ve struggled with,” head coach JJ Redick told reporters Thursday during his season-opening press conference with GM Rob Pelinka (h/t ClutchPoints). “I know that we have switched a lot one through five over the last two years. That has been by necessity. We look at him as someone we want close to the basket, protecting the rim.”

How Kessler unlocks the Lakers offense and another gear in Doncic is only a portion of the excitement. The impact he can have defensively could be a game changer for L.A.

“It changes how we scheme overall,” Redick said when discussing Kessler’s defensive impact. “… You watch the playoffs, you probably have a basic idea of how San Antonio used (Victor Wembanyama) and kept him low and kept him by the basket. I think just the combination of Walker’s ability to protect the rim, and the wing defenders we have, we’re really excited about that.”

The Debate Won’t Die Down Until We See Kessler in Action

Some have perpetually argued that the Lakers made a grave mistake by surrendering two first round picks and a pair of pick swaps to acquire Kessler, especially when they take a gander at the stats and see what the 25-year-old center hasn’t even cracked double-figures in points and rebounds per game over his young career.

This ongoing debate has bothered some Lakers fans. But the truth is that the naysayers will have all the fuel to tear down the Lakers’ move for Kessler until Kessler himself proves he was worth all that chunk of change.

There is no denying that the Lakers gave up quite a lot to land Kessler. But that is what is often required to get a player you believe can be a franchise-changer.

Hang in there, Lakers Nation, the offseason is nearly officially over.