Lakers Expected to Move On From $25M Wing After ‘Never’ Earning Redick’s Trust

We are approaching the third week of September, and the question remains the same for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Who will be the team’s fifth starter?

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the Lakers have as many as six options, but only a couple are truly equipped to take on the starting job.

“I believe there are four starting locks: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler and Quentin Grimes. I think they need someone who can defend multiple positions, including some of the bigger wings and forwards, someone who can complement Luka and Walker Kessler on the defensive glass … I could make a case for as many as six players: Jake LaRavia, Ziaire Williams, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jarred Vanderbilt, Adou Thiero and Matisse Thybulle.”

The Lakers’ Fifth Starter Won’t Be…

Of the six players Buha mentioned, one has clearly been here longer than the others. Vanderbilt, 27, was once seen as a rising defensive anchor for L.A., but Buha says Redick’s lack of trust in Vanderbilt will push the Lakers to turn away from him.

“Jarred Vanderbilt has never fully earned the trust of JJ Redick, and when JJ’s had a full rotation over the past two seasons, Vando has either been more of a ninth man or has not played altogether.”

The Lakers are said to be pursuing a Vanderbilt trade, according to many recent reports, but have not been able to find a team willing to absorb the remaining $25 million on Vanderbilt’s $48 million contract he signed ahead of the 2023 season.

Vanderbilt has dealt with injuries and inconsistent play, which has led to him almost entirely falling out of the rotation at times.

L.A. may not find a taker for Vanderbilt, especially if the franchise is unwilling to attach draft capital in a trade to entice a team to take him.

The Player L.A. Could Turn To

Someone who has become rather popular among Lakers Nation is Mamukelashvili, whose dominant play for the Georgian national team this summer has only fueled fans’ expectations for him next season.

But Buha believes the Lakers will bring Mamukelashvili off the bench due to defensive concerns alongside Doncic and Reaves. Instead, L.A. could turn to Mamukelashvili’s fellow newly-signed forward.

“Ziaire Williams undeniably has the higher ceiling as someone who has grown a high-volume 3-point shooter,” Buha said, “and I think you can make a strong case for him, especially with the recent news that he bulked up to 215 pounds.”

Buha concluded that the Lakers’ fifth starter situation will likely be determined after training camp and preseason.

Based on the Lakers’ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga, perhaps we can assume that the team desires a player who, like Kuminga, has standout two-way capability and athleticism.

In terms of pure athleticism, Thiero is the Lakers’ best option, but Buha dismisses the 22-year-old as the immediate choice because of his youth and inexperience, though Buha believes the Lakers would prefer that Thiero wins the final starting job.

Williams may be L.A.’s best choice considering all the factors. He can impact both sides of the ball, has enough years under his belt and has athletic upside.