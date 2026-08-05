Lakers Mega Trade Pitch Lands Naz Reid Next to Luka Doncic in 3-Team Deal

The only trade the Los Angeles Lakers have made this summer was with the Utah Jazz for standout young center Walker Kessler. Will we see another splash before October?

With the Lakers roster already exceeding the NBA-mandated limit, a trade is likely on the horizon, though that doesn’t mean it is going to be an eye-catching one.

The Lakers have been on the lookout to improve their wing and frontcourt positions. Kessler, the ascending 25-year-old, is a strong step forward for L.A., but the team lacks a back up big man. L.A. has also been exploring the market for a potential starting power forward, most notably Jonathan Kuminga. But with the Lakers struggling to hash out a deal with Kuminga, there might be a sneaky-good trade target down in Charlotte to look into.

The Trade Idea That Lands Naz Reid to Get Luka Doncic a Sharpshooter

One player who was involved in a major transaction this summer is sharpshooting big man Naz Reid, who was dealt to the Hornets in a seismic trade that sent rising superstar point guard LaMelo Ball to Minnesota. With Charlotte picking up a haul of draft picks in exchange for Ball, the franchise might be interested in flipping Reid for additional assets.

In a hypothetical scenario, the forward-needy Lakers pick up the phone and dial up the Hornets and Pistons to execute a three-team deal that sends Reid to L.A. Here’s a proposed framework:

Lakers receive: Naz Reid

Hornets receive: Adou Thiero, Jake LaRavia, a first round pick (via DET) and three second round picks from the Lakers

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Bronny James and Dalton Knecht

It is important to reiterate that this trade is entirely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate. So, why might this deal work out for everyone?

Why All Three Teams Consider This Trade

For Charlotte, it was clear that trading Ball meant the team wanted to go in a new direction. The Hornets loaded up on draft capital and have the unique opportunity to quickly build out the roster with high-level prospects in the coming years. Unless the rebuilding Hornets view the soon-to-be 27-year-old Reid, a win-now player, a part of their immediate plans, they very well could be open to moving him, especially if it means four draft picks and a shiny 22-year-old in Thiero. By completing this hypothetical trade, Charlotte also shaves roughly $23 million in payroll and generates an eye-popping $42 million in apron space. Talk about a major win for a growing team.

For Detroit, Vanderbilt makes an ideal addition to the roster as an elite defender. James, Vanderbilt and Knecht would all slide into the Pistons’ traded player exception. That means for the price of a first round pick, the Pistons add an elite defender and depth pieces while not adding a dime to payroll.

Meanwhile, the Lakers get their wish and land the perfect starting power forward next to Doncic. One of the prettiest jumpshooters in the league, Reid is comfortable operating as a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter on offense. He can also guard multiple positions on defense. Sure, giving up five players and three draft picks for Reid, who averages a modest 12 points per game for his career, may be a lot. But it’s all about fit and giving Doncic the best tools to work with.