Lakers Eyed Former Sixth Man of the Year Before Mamukelashvili’s Hot Start

The Los Angeles Lakers explored a trade for Naz Reid before the former Sixth Man of the Year landed in Charlotte. Now, the player they signed instead is making an intriguing early impression.

Lakers insider Dan Woike revealed on The Zach Lowe Show that Los Angeles contacted Minnesota about Reid early in the offseason but never made a serious offer.

The revelation sheds new light on Brett Siegel’s June report for ClutchPoints, which identified Reid as a player Los Angeles had strong interest in acquiring.

It also explains why the Lakers eventually turned to Sandro Mamukelashvili, whose encouraging preseason performances have provided a glimpse of what he could bring to JJ Redick’s rotation.

Lakers Explored Naz Reid Trade Before LaMelo Ball Blockbuster

Getty Naz Reid of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court while guarded by Julius Randle of the Brooklyn Nets in the first half during their preseason game at Spectrum Center on October 06, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Woike said the Lakers were searching for an offensively skilled power forward who could complement Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

“The summer they called on Naz Reid early on,” Woike said. “They didn’t make what I would consider to be like a very serious offer for Naz Reid, but they called and checked in.”

Minnesota’s financial situation made Reid an intriguing target.

Woike explained that Los Angeles was monitoring teams facing salary pressure, hoping an opportunity might emerge to acquire an established player without surrendering significant assets.

Reid, the NBA’s 2024 Sixth Man of the Year, fit that description.

The 6-foot-9 big man offers perimeter shooting, scoring versatility and the ability to attack mismatches.

But the Lakers’ exploratory interest never developed into substantial negotiations.

Minnesota eventually traded Reid to the Charlotte Hornets in a blockbuster deal that brought LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Timberwolves.

Charlotte subsequently showed little indication it intended to make Reid available.

With that opportunity gone, Los Angeles pursued a different solution.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Outshines Naz Reid in Early Preseason Shooting

Getty Sandro Mamukelashvili of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after making a three-point shot against the Sacramento Kings in the first half of the preseason game at Golden 1 Center on October 05, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

The Lakers signed Mamukelashvili to provide offensive versatility, and the early returns have been encouraging.

Through four preseason appearances, Mamukelashvili has averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 19.8 minutes per game.

He’s shooting 57.1% from the field and 58.8% from beyond the arc, connecting on 10 of 17 3-point attempts.

Reid, meanwhile, has averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in three preseason games with Charlotte. He’s shooting 37.8% overall and 27.8% from deep.

The comparison illustrates why Mamukelashvili could become an important piece of the Lakers’ offense.

Beyond his shooting, the Georgian forward-center can attack aggressive closeouts and find teammates when defenses collapse on Doncic or Reaves.

Woike praised Mamukelashvili’s passing instincts and decision-making, suggesting he could provide another dimension to Los Angeles’ second unit.

There are defensive concerns, however.

Mamukelashvili struggled to earn consistent playoff minutes during his stint with Toronto, where his limitations on that end sometimes outweighed his offensive contributions.

And preseason numbers offer only a small sample.

Reid remains the more established NBA player, with a proven track record as a productive scoring reserve.

But Mamukelashvili’s strong start suggests the Lakers may have found the type of offensive contributor they wanted without sacrificing draft assets in a trade.