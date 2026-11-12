Lakers Could Get Another Shot at $125 Million PF After Insider’s Bold Trade Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers explored acquiring Naz Reid last summer, only to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves send him to the Charlotte Hornets.

Four months later, another opportunity could emerge.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski believes Reid could find himself on the move again as Charlotte evaluates its roster and long-term direction.

“The possibilities of Naz Reid getting traded again are very high,” Krawczynski said on his podcast.

The prediction is noteworthy for Los Angeles, which previously identified Reid as a potential solution to its search for an offensively skilled power forward.

However, there is no indication the Lakers have renewed their pursuit or that Charlotte is actively shopping him.

NBA Insider Raises Questions About Naz Reid’s Future

Krawczynski expects the Hornets to continue reshaping their roster as they determine which players fit their rebuilding plans.

“This is a roster that I think is going to change over quite a bit over the next couple of years as the Hornets look for the right combination of people to really vault what they hope is contention,” Krawczynski said.

He identified Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel as likely long-term pieces before adding, “Beyond that, who knows?”

Reid arrived in Charlotte during the offseason blockbuster that sent LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to Minnesota.

The Hornets also received significant draft compensation, including an unprotected 2033 first-round pick and multiple pick swaps.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Reid has produced solid numbers in his first season with Charlotte.

The 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 17.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 11 games while shooting 36.5% from the 3-point range.

He delivered 25 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in Monday’s 124-112 victory over Cleveland.

Reid’s production makes him an intriguing trade target, although his contract could complicate negotiations. The 27-year-old forward is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million deal and will earn $23.3 million this season. The Lakers could potentially match his salary by packaging Jarred Vanderbilt with other players, though any deal would depend on the NBA’s salary-matching rules and Charlotte’s asking price.

Lakers Previously Explored Naz Reid Trade

The Lakers’ interest in Reid is well documented.

Dan Woike of The Athletic revealed during an October appearance on “The Zach Lowe Show” that Los Angeles contacted Minnesota about Reid before the Timberwolves traded him.

“The Lakers were very interested in finding an offensive-minded four this summer,” Woike said at the time.

“They called on Naz Reid early on. They didn’t make what I would consider to be, like, a very serious offer for Naz Reid. But they called and checked in.”

Woike explained that the Lakers were monitoring teams facing financial pressure, hoping to acquire a quality player at a discounted price.

Minnesota ultimately used Reid in a much larger trade.

Los Angeles instead reshaped its frontcourt by acquiring Walker Kessler and signing Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Both have contributed to the Lakers’ impressive start under JJ Redick.

Reid would offer another dimension with his ability to stretch the floor, create offense and play alongside a traditional center.

His skill set could complement Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, particularly when opponents crowd the paint.

Still, the Lakers’ roster looks considerably different from the one that pursued Reid last summer.

Any renewed interest would require Los Angeles to evaluate its available trade assets and determine whether another frontcourt addition justifies the cost.

Krawczynski’s comments do not establish that a trade is imminent.

But if Charlotte decides Reid is available, the Lakers could have another opportunity to pursue a player they previously considered acquiring.