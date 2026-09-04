Lakers Linked to 2 Elite Forwards to Pair With Luka Doncic in NBA Trade

With multiple areas on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster still unaddressed, one can’t help but wonder what impact ownership drama has had on the team’s ability to make the necessary moves.

“One other element that cannot be ignored is the fire surrounding the Lakers organization,” Lakers insider Khobi Price wrote. “Mark Walter recently sold the team for a whopping $12.5 billion to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner. That came amid a federal investigation into Walter’s financials. Not long afterwards, the Buss family attempted to sell their stake in the Lakers. … Amidst all of that turmoil, even Klay Thompson, whose father is a Laker legend and attempted to persuade his son to come to Los Angeles, opted for Miami. So, one is left to wonder whether the current state of the Lakers has anything to do with NBA stars looking elsewhere.”

There’s no denying that the Lakers have made moves this offseason. They have added multiple potentially high-impact players. But the bottom line is that the front office has expended most of the team’s tradeable assets only for there to still be a hole at the wing and backup center positions. That point is, understandably, rather difficult for some Lakers fans to get around.

More Potential Trade Targets Emerge

With free agency making its rounds for the summer, it appears that the most realistic way for L.A. to improve the roster is through a trade. As noted, executing a trade of any tier will be difficult, let alone one for an established star. Still, Ryan Anderson of the California Post noted a pair of star New York Knicks as options that make sense for the Lakers.

“OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges have been floated as the type of bigger two-way forwards who would give Los Angeles exactly what it lacks, although there is little reason for the championship Knicks to break up either piece of their core,” Anderson wrote. “Any significant trade would also likely require the Lakers to find a taker for Jarred Vanderbilt and combine additional salary and assets.”

Anunoby and Bridges are two cornerstones of a team that won an NBA championship three months ago; it doesn’t appear that the Knicks will surrender either of the two any time soon. Although it is more than fair to question how much longer New York can pay big bucks for four stars, including Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks are dangerously close to the second apron with a roster only getting more expensive.

Anunoby, Bridges Mentioned as Options; What’s Next for Lakers?

Analyst Trevor Lane recently mentioned a handful of potential options for the Lakers, with Anunoby and Bridges included.

“That’s ideally what you are looking to do,” Lane said. Go add a starting-level wing, a backup-level big and there you go. Keep an eye on Herb Jones, keep an eye on Saddiq Bey, keep an eye on P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr; I would love to say Toumani Camara, but I don’t think Portland is ever gonna move from him. Obviously OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges — these guys could be great options. Basically, anybody who can convincingly be a three/four in the NBA. That’s really what you are looking for.”

As Price noted, high-impact stars are already hard to come by, especially for a team that can’t offer much in a trade. Instead, the Lakers might look to add a serviceable backup big man.

“Those types of players aren’t easy to trade for, and the Lakers lack the draft capital to credibly make a deal. If they do make any additions to their roster before training camp starts in a month, it’d likely be big man depth behind Kessler and Kevon Looney, who they signed to a veteran’s minimum contract.”