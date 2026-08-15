Los Angeles Lakers New Owners Plan To “Dodgerize” Franchise

The Los Angeles Lakers will have new ownership and said owners apparently have bold plans for the franchise. One goal for the Lakers is to be run more similarly to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the MLB. Many differences exist between the teams and sports, but both are powerhouse franchises in Los Angeles. The new NBA ownership group led by Bob Iger and Josh Kushner reportedly wants to follow the Dodgers’ blueprint to success.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne revealed the following about the Lakers’ plan to Stephen A Smith on his YouTube show:

“They were in the process of Dodgerizing the Lakers, right? All of the brains and all of the apparatus that had been installed with the Dodgers to make them the most successful franchise in baseball the last few years was being implemented with the Lakers. Everyone who’s been hired, everyone who’s been put in place here, they’re still going to keep doing what they’re doing.”

The previous ownership wanted to do the same thing by putting the right people into office and executive positions. This plan will continue for the new owners hoping to see the Lakers once again dominate the league with Luka Doncic as the face of the franchise. Dodgers and Lakers fans usually overlap to create some excitement here for the future.

Why The Lakers Want To Follow The Dodgers

Both the Lakers and Dodgers are among the most historic franchises in their respective leagues. Each team moved to Los Angeles from other areas and found a way to become part of the Los Angeles community. The Lakers are coming off a long run with LeBron James as the face of the franchise.

The Dodgers added Shohei Ohtani as the face of baseball and have won two straight World Series. Despite the star being the biggest reason for the Dodgers’ success, the Lakers hope that having a good foundation and a trusted organization can help.

Plans are to put together a finely tuned machine off the field to find the best talent and best methods towards adding talent on the field. NBA teams have a salary cap, with the Lakers paying Austin Reaves and Doncic a lot of money. This is drastically different from the MLB where the Dodgers can add anyone they desire with no spending limit.

Winning Is The Only Way This Works

Shelburne added that a desire to win in a market like Los Angeles has the new ownership group excited about the purchase. Many pundits have questioned the Lakers for losing too many talents and investing in Walker Kessler as the big star addition.

However, the project here for the owners is a long-term one that will likely see many changes along the way. The Lakers are in a tough spot having to contend against elite teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the West.

MLB has a unique scenario where the Dodgers are the favorites every season and can continue adding stars to remain the favorite. Lakers management must find a different path towards contending for multiple titles.