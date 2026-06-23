Lakers Suddenly Have New Path to Longtime Trade Target After Giannis Blockbuster

The Los Angeles Lakers may have just received an unexpected assist from the Miami Heat‘s blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While the trade immediately elevated Miami into championship contention, it also created a new financial challenge that could indirectly benefit Los Angeles.

NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan of the Third Apron Substack newsletter reported Monday that the Heat are now hard-capped at the first apron after using the expanded 125% trade exception mechanism to acquire Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Gozlan, Miami has approximately $18.1 million in first-apron space remaining to fill four roster spots.

He also outlined two pathways toward creating additional flexibility: trading forward Nikola Jovic or if Andrew Wiggins declines his $30.2 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

That second possibility could prove particularly interesting for the Lakers.

Andrew Wiggins Has Long Been on Lakers’ Radar

Los Angeles has been connected to Wiggins for nearly a year.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported last November that Wiggins was “firmly on the list” of players the Lakers would pursue if Miami made the veteran wing available.

The interest was hardly surprising.

At 6-foot-7, Wiggins remains one of the NBA’s better two-way wings. During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.1 made three-pointers while providing defensive versatility on the perimeter.

The former No. 1 overall pick’s ability to defend multiple positions and alleviate some of the defensive burden on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves has long appealed to the Lakers.

Multiple reports have indicated trade discussions involving Wiggins and Los Angeles date back to last summer.

Those talks ultimately stalled because Miami’s asking price remained steep and because the Heat never appeared motivated to move him.

The circumstances may now be different.

Lakers Possess Rare Financial Flexibility

Unlike many contenders, the Lakers have the financial room to be opportunistic.

League projections indicate Los Angeles could still maintain nearly $50 million in cap flexibility even if it re-signs Austin Reaves to a new deal.

That type of flexibility could prove valuable if Wiggins chooses to decline his player option.

The timing may be significant.

Wiggins will turn 31 next season, meaning this could represent his final opportunity to secure another substantial long-term contract. While exercising the option guarantees him $30.2 million for one season, opting out could allow him to pursue greater security over multiple years.

The Lakers would be one of the few teams capable of offering both a competitive role and significant financial flexibility.

Sign-and-Trade Could Also Become Possibility

Another possibility would be a sign-and-trade arrangement.

Miami’s priorities have fundamentally changed after landing Antetokounmpo.

The Heat still need shooting and additional depth around their new superstar duo of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. They also face important decisions involving unrestricted free agent Norman Powell and the remainder of their supporting cast.

If Wiggins seeks a longer deal while the Heat prioritize additional flexibility around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, both sides could have incentive to work together on a sign-and-trade that sends the veteran wing elsewhere while allowing Miami to extract value in return.

For the Lakers, the opportunity could be difficult to ignore.

The organization’s top priority is searching for an impact center for Doncic, but they have also consistently sought two-way wings capable of elevating the roster’s championship ceiling.

Wiggins checks several boxes.

He can defend elite perimeter scorers, play alongside multiple ball handlers and provide secondary scoring without requiring high usage.

The Heat’s blockbuster trade for Giannis may have transformed the Eastern Conference hierarchy.

It also may have unexpectedly reopened one of the Lakers’ most intriguing pathways toward upgrading their roster.