Lakers Expected to Add $60M Stud SF to Starting Lineup Alongside Luka Doncic

Quentin Grimes may turn out to be a marquee signing for the Los Angeles Lakers after all. The franchise spent the whole summer trying to piece together a championship-level roster around superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

Only time will tell, of course, if they made the right decisions, but fans are buzzing with excitement, even over role players like Ziaire Williams and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Things may change over the course of the few weeks, before the season starts or before the trade deadline, but for now, there appears to be only three players who are undisputed locks for the starting lineup.

According to California Post reporter Khobi Price, the Lakers are certain to install Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler as starters. The next name after that trio is set to be Grimes.

“From investment and skillset standpoints, the expectation is Grimes will be a Day 1 starter,” Price wrote.

The Lakers’ fifth spot is still reportedly open between Jake LaRavia and Sandro Mamukelashvili. This makes Grimes a solid start option at small forward.

Grimes to be Added to Lakers Starting Lineup

Grimes was part of a major Lakers overhaul this offseason. He was signed in the first week of free agency and agreed to a $60 million deal over four years. Grimes’ deal indicates that the Lakers do not plan to use him on the second unit, especially on a roster still searching for a two-way wing next to Doncic and Reaves.

“Grimes will be the Lakers’ fourth-highest-paid player this season ($13.9 million salary) after signing a four-year, $60 million contract in July,” Price added.

Grimes spent the 2025-26 season with the Philadelphia 76ers — his first full season with the franchise having joined from the Dallas Mavericks before the 2025 trade deadline.

Perhaps, if the Lakers had succeeded in signing Jonathan Kuminga, things may have been different for Grimes. Not that he would have been removed from the rotation, but the starting small forward spot would have been framed around a bigger, more athletic forward.

Kuminga was also reportedly pitched a starting role during L.A.’s pursuit of him. The Lakers may still explore another wing addition but for now, Grimes is on lock to start.

Getting the Most From Grimes

Grimes, 26, is only 6-foot-4 and, while he does not have Kuminga’s size, he can slide between the point guard and small forward positions in the lineup, which gives him unique versatility. He was not a consistent shooter last season but has been otherwise consistent from the 3-point line.

“And his complementary skills as a shooter and point-of-attack defender fill the needs the team has around their three marquee players,” Price wrote. “Not only is Grimes a lock for the rotation, but it’s a safe bet he’ll be a starter, too.”

Grimes has already shown that he is quite productive as a starting piece. In his first season with the 76ers, he averaged a career-high 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. It was only half a season, and he started just 25 games, but it was a promising display.

Grimes already has the Doncic connection from Dallas as they shared the floor briefly before both were traded in 2025. He will have a chance to play considerably more with the Slovenian superstar in L.A.





