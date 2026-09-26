Lakers Get Great News as Exciting 22-Yr-Old Wing Makes ‘Unbelievable’ Leap

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to enter training camp but have a very unclear picture of their starting lineup. With their roster currently above the NBA-mandated limit, we know at least one more move is one the way.

In the coming weeks, some players toward the bottom of the depth chart will get an opportunity to showcase themselves and make a strong early impression on head coach JJ Redick. But one player may already have the upper hand considering how he caught his coach’s attention over the offseason.

Forward Adou Thiero, still just 22, recently drew some lavish praise from Redick. Getting ready to enter his second season, Thiero hopes this year will take him down a different path than the last, especially from an availability standpoint.

Lakers Head Man Raves About Young Star

Seated alongside general manager Rob Pelinka for the Lakers’ season-opening press conference, Redick spoke glowingly of what Thiero showed over the offseason.

“Adou has had an unbelievable last two months of development,” Redick told reporters Thursday (h/t Lakers Nation). “It’s the first stretch he’s had since we drafted him where he’s had uninterrupted time in the gym. His body has been in great shape and he’s just gotten better.”

Theiro’s first year didn’t exactly go as planned because of his constant battle with injuries, which forced him to miss training camp. That is an enormous setback for anyone, let alone a rookie.

So, how can Thiero make the most of his opportunities in Year 2, especially if he avoids injuries? According to Silver Screen and Roll’s Conner Moreno, it starts on defense.

“Thiero is already one of the best pure athletes in the league, so he fits naturally off the ball next to (Luka) Dončić and Austin Reaves offensively,” Moreno wrote. “Where he could really carve out a role in the rotation this season is by taking a sizable leap on the other side of the floor as a versatile defensive wing.”

Moreno continued illustrating Thiero’s defensive impact.

“Despite limited production last season, Thiero displayed plenty of potential as a connective perimeter defender, grading out in the 64th percentile as a ball screen navigator and the 80th and 83rd percentiles in pick pocket rate and passing lane defense, respectively, according to Basketball Index,” Moreno wrote. He has a keen awareness of where to be when defending off the ball. Couple that with his natural athleticism and he could be a threat from anywhere on the court.”

What Lies Ahead for Thiero

The opportunity to creep up the rotation, if not — yes, we’re going there — a spot in the starting lineup.

It would be asking far too much for an extremely talented but undeveloped player to go from hardly playing as a rookie to starting for a hopeful championship contender in one season. The Lakers, and their loyal fans, envision Thiero rising into that role in the near future, especially considering how well explosive, slashing forwards have fared playing alongside Doncic, who is ever the floor general.

Thiero will get a shot to stake his claim for the starting lineup. While it remains highly unlikely he lands that role, there are plenty of reasons to be hopeful about Thiero’s 2026-27 season.