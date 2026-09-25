Lakers Get Great News as Newly-Added 7’2″ Center Draws Wemby Comparison

Walker Kessler was one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ early additions this offseason. The franchise wasted no time in filling its biggest roster hole, using a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz to lock in a starting center.

The Lakers will now pair a true seven-footer with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The rim protection and lob threat they had always desired is now in the fold, and no one is more excited than head coach JJ Redick.

Speaking on the Lakers’ start-of-season presser Thursday, Redick laid out the priority number one with Kessler, which was, in his view, how he fits next to the two guards who now run the offense.

“I think Walker’s a perfect fit for Luka and AR just in terms of his rim protection and really being an anchor for our defense, an area we’ve struggled with,” Redick said. “I know that we have switched a lot one through five over the last two years. That has been by necessity. We look at him as someone we want close to the basket, protecting the rim.”

The Lakers signed Kessler to a four-year, $130 million deal. The commitment to the young center showcases the trust in his potential impact.

Redick Likens Lakers New Center to Victor Wembanyama

The Lakers with Doncic have always remained a threat but have been lacking a few needed elements to actually compete. A dominant center is one and, despite DeAndre Ayton’s decent numbers, it didn’t cut it.

Kessler is still young and entering just his fifth season, but the upside is impossible to ignore.

He missed a majority of last season after a shoulder injury that limited him to just five appearances. That didn’t reduce his value, and Utah made sure to get good value, and L.A. made him its primary target.

For Redick, Kessler could be the towering figure that can elevate the Lakers just as the San Antonio Spurs transformed contenders with their own monstrous star in Victor Wembanyama.

“It changes how we scheme overall … You watch the playoffs, you probably have a basic idea of how San Antonio used Wemby and kept him low and kept him by the basket,” Redick said of Kessler. “I think just the combination of Walker’s ability to protect the rim, and the wing defenders we have, we’re really excited about that.”

Kessler is not a stretch big and doesn’t have Wembanyama’s incredible scoring touch, but the comparison isn’t far-fetched in one respect. He is exactly what the Lakers need for a big man as they already have elite offensive stars.

Even on a Utah team not exactly known for its defense, Kessler still had notable defensive ratings and numbers. He averaged over two blocks per game in each of his first three seasons and was close to that in the five games he played last year.

How L.A.’s Setup Improves Massively with Kessler

One of the huge selling points in the Lakers’ pursuit of a starting center was Doncic. The Slovenian superstar has a well documented history with mobile bigs from his time with the Dallas Mavericks. The likes of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford enjoyed some of their best basketball as the Mavs reached the NBA Finals in 2024.

With Doncic, there will be constant creation and lobs, which will benefit Kessler’s game and keep the offense flowing.

“He’s very capable of playing in the pocket and playing at the rim with lobs. And we know our guys love throwing lobs. We led the league in lob dunks last season,” Redick continued.

Kessler’s scoring and rebounding also improved in the last couple of seasons, which is a bonus. The Lakers will have improved rebounding with the center on the floor. Redick can’t wait to get started with him, and Lakers fans should expect a strong return on investment in the 25-year-old star.