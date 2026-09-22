Lakers Urged to Keep Bronny James at All Costs and Cut 6’6″ 3-PT Stud Instead

The Los Angeles Lakers have a roster decision to make and not a ton of time on hand. Things are about to switch gears as we approach media day and the start of training camp.

The Lakers have multiple questions about their roster, but with the regular season starting in less than one month, the most pressing question is what the team will do to become roster-compliant. L.A. is one player over the roster limit, making Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy and Bronny James the three players often speculated as the top candidates to be waived.

While James is someone the Lakers could cut ties with, it at least appears that the team is more keen on retaining the 21-year-old over Knecht and Hardy, who are a few years older than James and, in Hardy’s case, have some years under their belt. Many would agree that between James and Knecht, the younger star has demonstrated more long-term upside.

Lakers Advised to Hang On to Bronny James

The moment his father departed the franchise as a free agent, James entered NBA trade rumors, with many suspecting that he would get sent to the Philadelphia 76ers after his father signed with the franchise in free agency. Yet James remains a Laker, and it doesn’t at all appear imminent that he is on the move despite swirling rumors.

“I would cut Dalton Knecht,” said Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane. “I would keep Jaden Hardy because he is (on) a $6 million expiring contract with a team-option for next year. So, if he does hit, there’s upside there. I just think Bronny outplayed Dalton. Not that I feel great about having either guy as a locked in rotation player, but I thought Bronny outplayed Dalton last year, and he’s also cheaper than Dalton would be.”

Another incentive the Lakers have to hang on to James for at least one more year is that the team only has until late October to decide whether it wants to pick up Knecht’s team option for the 2027-28 season. That decision doesn’t have to be made on James until next summer.

Knecht May Be on Borrowed Time

The reality is that Knecht was a first round pick and had many more expectations entering the NBA than James. Yet James has arguably shown more than Knecht over both players’ two seasons in the league.

Unless Knecht turns back the clock to his rookie season during training camp and preseason, the Lakers might be left with no other choice but to shake hands with the 25-year-old sharpshooter.

“That said, I hope Dalton Knecht shows up to camp next week and is awesome,” Lane said. “… I hope that Rob Pelinka is sweating it out trying to find a way to move somebody off his roster so he can keep Dalton Knecht.”

Knecht, who averaged over nine points per game and shot roughly 38 percent from the 3-point line as a rookie in the 2024-25 season, clearly took several steps back as a sophomore. Knecht ultimately fell out of coach JJ Redick’s rotation and was glued to the bench.

Not only did James show more flashes, but he even earned minutes in the Lakers’ two playoff series last spring.

Lakers fans can only hope Knecht re-emerges to start next season.