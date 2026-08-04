Lakers Get Concerning News Amid Kuminga, Washington Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers added nine new players this summer, but they know their revamped roster needs work — especially on defense. That would explain why the Rob Pelinka-led front office remains engaged on potential deals for P.J. Washington and Jonathan Kuminga — two players who can help their defense.

One NBA scout has sounded the alarms on the Lakers being a mediocre defensive unit for a second year in a row after finishing 16th in the league last year (after middling in the mid-20s range for most of the season). Speaking with Sportrac’s Keith Smith, the scout noted that nearly all of the Lakers’ offseason additions—with the exception of Walker Kessler and Matisse Thybulle—are offensive-minded players who might not be able to overcome the defensive lapses of star guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Lakers New-Look Roster Concerns

“Well, there’s certainly a lot of offense,” the scout said of the new-look Lakers.

“And I think it’s offense that all fits together pretty well,” he continued. “They have way more shooting this year than last year. More off-the-dribble creation too. They should be a really good passing team also.

“Defensively…well, they’ll score a lot of points! (laughs) If (head coach) JJ (Redick) can get this group in the top-20 on defense, give him Coach of the Year, because they’ll probably be awesome.”

Further to the scout’s point, the Lakers added players like Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Jaden Hardy this season, all of whom can be serviceable playmakers to complement Reaves and Doncic. Furthermore, Sandro Mamukelashvili, the team’s new starting stretch-4, has the ability to generate his own offense as well. None of those players are known for their defense, though, amplifying the scout’s concerns.

Lakers Look to Round Off Roster

A Lakers coach, though, feels Grimes is an underrated defender and will prove some people wrong. He also explained how Sexton will provide a different dynamic.

“We needed more backcourt and wing depth,” a Lakers assistant said. “Of all the great things about Luka (Doncic), one of the best is his versatility. He can play 1-4. That means you can play all kinds of guys with him.

“Collin will help us speed things up a bit,” the coach added.

“He’s pretty good at getting the ball and going. Quentin gives us another offensive weapon both on- and off-ball, and he’s a better defender than he gets credit for. Collin can also heat up the ball in the backcourt with pressure too.”

The Lakers reportedly feel they are just a few minor tweaks away from finalizing their roster. As of this writing, they have 16 players under contract, but that number could shrink if they pull off a sign-and-trade for Kuminga or a trade for Washington. In either deal, Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht are expected to be included.