Lakers Get Great News as New 6’9″ SF Offers Rare Ability to Play ‘All 5 Positions’

The new season will bring a lot of optimism for the Los Angeles Lakers, particularly after their commitment to adding players in free agency. The plan has always been to build around Luka Doncic using both the trade free agent markets.

The Lakers achieved their offseason plans to a certain degree. They added a new starting center, landed a couple of starting level pieces and still satisfied their depth core with players like Ziaire Williams, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

According to Brooklyn Nets reporter C.J. Holmes, the Lakers have a two-way star in their ranks.

“Z is a guy that — he has no problem picking up 94 feet, he has no problem taking on the tough assignments,” Holmes said of Williams’ defense. “Defensively, really, is where you see his athleticism come up. He’s stalking those passing lanes. Like you said, he’s getting those deflections.”

Williams made the switch from the Nets and put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Lakers. Holmes, who watched Williams every night in New York, believes that Williams is an elite utility star who can deliver a strong impact for an L.A. team that will bank on its depth to come through in big games next season.

Williams Could Be Game-Changing for Lakers

Williams is making a jump toward a contention-worthy roster. The Lakers saw it necessary to add a 6-foot-9 wing even as a backup. He checks the athletic boxes and has all it takes to impact.

According to Nets reporter Connor Long, Williams’ versatility is a big catch. It presents L.A. with a lot of options moving forward if the team can find how well to utilize him.

“He played all five positions at least (at) one point throughout the course of the year,” Long said. “That shows me at the very least the coaching staff had some degree of trust in him to hold his own defensively against bigger guys. We’ll see what L.A. does and how they manage that and if they want to give him some run against 4s or 5s, but I think he has the tools to do it.”

At 25, Williams doesn’t look out of place as a Laker. He is on a moderate deal, still ascending and can still help the main core. That sums up a quality depth piece.

Williams has now been officially welcomed to a storied franchise and will be in a more competitive environment than his two previous stops in Memphis and Brooklyn.

How L.A. Could Use Williams

The Lakers have plenty of promising pieces but only four players appear to be true locks for the starting lineup. When the team consisting of Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes and Walker Kessler lines up, it could leave Williams on the bench.

A bench role wouldn’t be a headache for Williams, as he has been coming off the pine over his career. His most starts in a season were in the 2024-25 campaign with 46 starts, and he started only 13 games.

Off the bench, the Lakers hope to get a lot more out of their second unit. Players like Williams can help provide that.