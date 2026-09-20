Lakers Get Good News as Reunion With Beloved Young 6’6″ Star ‘Within Reach’

He was really hooping for the Los Angeles Lakers before the trade. Those bouncy curls flowing through the air with every drive to the basket. He was sneaky athletic. He shot 60 percent against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden just hours before he became a footnote in one of the most landscape-rattling trades in sports history.

Max Christie quickly became beloved by Lakers fans; then, in pure Lakers fashion, he was dealt away just as he was hitting his stride. Although L.A. would give up Christie 100 times over if it meant getting someone like Luka Doncic, it is sometimes interesting to think about what Christie could have continued developing into had he stayed in L.A. alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Can Lakers Bring Christie Back?

Christie, 22, perhaps didn’t mind getting traded; after all, he was getting sent to a Dallas Mavericks team with ample young talent, and getting out of that Hollywood spotlight is always a plus for a player in his early 20s trying to rise up the ranks. Christie is coming off his best season as a pro, averaging a career-high in points, and is likely viewed as a long-term cornerstone in Dallas, but according to Lake Show Life’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk, a Lakers-Christie reunion is a lot more likely than some may think.

“Meanwhile over in Dallas, Christie could enter unrestricted free agency next summer,” Rovenchuk wrote. “All that he would need to do is decline his $8.9 million player option for 2027-28. Austin Reaves gave back money on his new extension. Sandro Mamukelashvili took a second-year dip on his new deal. That should give the Lakers access to the money necessary to pursue a reunion in free agency.”

The Lakers could be a major player in free agency next summer. They could have access to the full midlevel exception worth roughly $16 million and could use a chunk of it to pay Christie if the 22-year-old declines his player option. Unless Christie takes a step back next season, he could be in line for a significant payday next summer, and if the Mavs aren’t willing to go the extra mile to pay him, well, then hello, L.A.

Mavs Would Be Foolish to Let a Young Piece Walk Away

Christie has true star potential — *sigh … another former Laker who now carries the “future star” label — and the Mavs would be silly not to secure a major piece to build around ascending superstar forward Cooper Flagg.

“The Mavericks will not be rushing to just let Christie walk away,” Rovenchuk wrote. “The former Laker aligns with the Cooper Flagg timeline and they would be foolish to just let him leave for nothing. That is especially true after a career year in 2025-26.”

But here’s why Rovenchuk believes a Christie reunion is “within close reach” for the Lakers: “If the Lakers are willing to outspend the Mavericks, reuniting with a guy who just played solid point of attack defense and shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc last season would be a move worth making.”

Christie averaged over 12 points per game and shot over 40 percent from the 3-point line for the second time in his five-year career. With another jump next season, Christie could be knocking on the door of a true star caliber wing.