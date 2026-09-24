Lakers Get Exciting News as Rookie 6’5″ Wing Called ‘Extraordinary Talent’ by GM

Among several things to ponder for the Los Angeles Lakers this upcoming season, rookie star Cameron Carr would be one. The young talent is set to join a new-look roster.

According to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka Carr has already wowed his teammates.

“Extraordinary talent, the basketball tools are easy to see,” Pelinka said of Carr during the Lakers’ start-of-season press conference. “He showcased them at Baylor in a big way. We did a deep dive into him as a person and we are really satisfied with the character and what came out in terms of the work ethic.”

Los Angeles selected Carr with the 24th pick in the draft, and the standout Baylor wing is ready to showcase why the Lakers traded up one spot to get him. There were expectations that he would have gone higher than the 24th pick, maybe somewhere closer to a lottery selection.

Lakers GM Raves About Carr

Carr spent three seasons in the NCAA and, if anything, he comes in with a bit more polished game than the average one-year college-to-pro athlete. After two years in Tennessee, he joined Baylor for his junior year in the 2025-26 season and enjoyed a breakout season that skyrocketed his draft stock.

The early door impressions of Carr have been good for a young player getting ready for his first year as a pro. Player development staff have already taken notice in early work, and Pelinka admits that there is a lot to like beyond the athletic profile

“He’s an extraordinary athlete and an incredible shooter but he is also a very curious and inquisitive learner… We’re super excited about him,” Pelinka added.

Carr was a former teammate of Dalton Knecht, who was drafted from Tennessee in 2024. It has been a long time since the Lakers got a standout debut season from their rookie. Recent picks haven’t had decent game minutes to even find a consistent role.

Crafting a Role as a Rookie

The big question as with every rookie picked in the second round is whether they would see decent game time and minutes. If head coach JJ Redick plans to trust Carr, it may translate to more than filler minutes in his debut season.

Carr is currently in the rotation at the small forward spot, with Quentin Grimes in the starting role for now. Stars like Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams are also in the mix, which may eat up a chunk of valuable rotation minutes.

The Lakers would hope that Carr’s situation turns out differently from Knecht’s as the rising third year forward could slip further down into their rotation.

Praise from Pelinka suggests that Carr may be utilized very well in Redick’s system. He has the qualities, and his three-year growth in college shows that he has the elements needed in the NBA.

If he impresses in training camp, then he could be on the floor for considerable minutes alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.





