Lakers Get Exciting News as $49 Million Star Shows Off ‘Noticeably Leaner’ Look

There’s no question that one of the most intriguing storylines surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers is Luka Doncic’s body transformation.

There was plenty of chatter about Doncic’s conditioning this summer, with a photo of the All-NBA superstar in Slovenia stirring debate among fans. In the photo that made the social media rounds, Doncic appeared considerably thinner compared to when he arrived in Los Angeles in February 2025.

Of course, fans are excited about how far Doncic could take the new-look Lakers this season. After all, if he is a hands-down top five player in the NBA when “out of shape,” we can only imagine what he could be capable of after undergoing a body transformation.

Lakers Star Looks Much Different as New Season Gears Up

LakeShow on ClutchPoints recently posted a side-by-side photo comparison of Doncic from February 2025 to October 2026, writing, “Luka Dončić looks noticeably leaner heading into the new season, continuing the body transformation he started last year. With LA officially built around him now, this might be the most locked-in version of Luka yet. The work is showing.”

This is exciting for Lakers Nation. Doncic, 27, has transformed his body at the right time — in the very early stages of his prime. Now as the unequivocal leader of the Lakers, Doncic has to lead by example, and that starts with being in the best shape of his career, which he now looks to be.

Of course, Doncic has proven in his eight NBA seasons that he doesn’t need LeBron James or Wilt Chamberlain’s body to dominate, but it goes without saying that being in the best possible physical shape only gets more crucial for a player as he stacks seasons and gets older.

Doncic is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and now looks to take yet another step forward.

Doncic’s Sidekick Not Looking Too Shabby Either

Doncic isn’t the only Laker who has stepped up his conditioning. According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, Austin Reaves has put on quite a bit of muscle.

“I can confirm, Austin looks like he has put on some muscle,” Buha said Tuesday. “… I will ask Austin about how much muscle and weight he has put on, but I would guess somewhere between the 8-10 pound range. So, I can confirm Austin looks like he has filled out a bit. That is the update on his quads. I noticed it more with his arms; he just looks a bit stronger.”

Said Lakers analyst Trevor Lane: “I think it looks like Austin has been in the gym. I think there is a difference. What could this ultimately mean for the Lakers? This is a good thing for a player that the Lakers just spent a lot of money on in order to retain him in free agency. … Let’s say Austin Reaves has, indeed, put on a muscle. How is that going to help him if he’s gone from Austin, the guy that we see out there on the golf course all the time, and he still golfs plenty, to this guy now that looks significantly sturdier.”

Doncic and Reaves are already one of the top duos in the league. From Doncic slimming down to Reaves flexing his gains, is it going too far to say that both players have the NBA on notice?