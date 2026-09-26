Lakers Get Good News as Newly-Added 6’9″ SF ‘Impressive’ in Starting Job Push

Maybe Ziaire Williams should have relaxed some knowing that JJ Redick wouldn’t consider another White guy for the starting lineup. Instead, the 24-year-old, who signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in July, has apparently gone above and beyond to prove himself to his new team.

Williams, 24, was signed to a one-year contract in July and is now among several Lakers who are competing for the starting power forward job. Williams is one player who has especially generated excitement among Lakers Nation, particularly after it was reported that the former lottery pick put on 30 pounds of muscle.

In their 40-minute season-opening press conference Thursday, coach Redick and general manager Rob Pelinka maintained that three players are locks for the starting lineup — Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler — and the final two spots will be determined after training camp and preseason play out. But Williams is already catching folks’ attention.

Williams Has Impressed the Lakers

A 6’9” forward, Williams is coming off the highest scoring average season of his career with the Brooklyn Nets. Now that he is eyeing a starting role for the biggest market in the NBA, he has a unique opportunity to reshape the trajectory of his still-young career. And it sure seems he is prepared. According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, Williams has already made a strong impression.

“The Lakers signed Quentin Grimes to a four-year, $60 million deal, certainly starting-level money,” Woike wrote. “Ziaire Williams has been impressive in preseason workouts and could also be a starter option. Same for three-and-D wing Matisse Thybulle.”

As Woike notes, Williams will have plenty of competition for the starting power forward job. The Lakers seem to prefer someone with two-way upside, with defensive versatility being a priority, as well as the ability to play off the ball.

Williams’ Upside is Truly High

Recently, Lakers insider Jovan Buha argued that Williams has the highest ceiling of all the players competing for a starting position. Given his age, the expectation that he’ll continue to improve and his physical profile, there are multiple reasons to believe Williams can earn the starting nod from coach Redick.

“He played all five positions at least (at) one point throughout the course of the year,” Nets reporter Conner Long told Buha recently. “That shows me at the very least the coaching staff had some degree of trust in him to hold his own defensively against bigger guys. We’ll see what L.A. does and how they manage that and if they want to give him some run against 4s or 5s, but I think he has the tools to do it.”

Although the Lakers wouldn’t mind productive three-level scoring from Williams, they much rather him achieve high efficiency from the 3-point line while playing elite defense.

“Z is a guy that — he has no problem picking up 94 feet, he has no problem taking on the tough assignments,” Nets reporter CJ Holmes said of Williams’ defense. “Defensively, really, is where you see his athleticism come up. He’s stalking those passing lanes. Like you said, he’s getting those deflections.”

Williams’ size potentially gives the Lakers an on-ball defender who can truly bother the opposing team’s top offensive threat. His ability to slide up and down the lineup may, after all, give him the upper hand.