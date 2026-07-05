Lakers Proposed to Land Nikola Jokic in Major Sign-and-Trade Deal for Key Star

What possibilities await the Los Angeles Lakers now that they have firmly established the Luka Doncic era?

When LeBron James — who informed the Lakers he plans to play elsewhere in the 2026-27 season — signed with the franchise in 2018, many believed it was only a matter of time before another superstar followed James to Los Angeles. Those rumblings might start emerging again now that it is Doncic’s turn to carry the purple and gold mantle. Doncic, 27, is presumably just entering his prime — but he has plenty of pressure on his shoulders.

As presently constituted, many would argue the Lakers are a step short of being legitimate title contenders, especially considering the youth of the top two teams in the Western Conference last season. If history is willing to repeat itself, it isn’t totally foolish to think the Lakers might look to grab Doncic a superstar co-star. Maybe he’s Nikola Jokic, a potential unrestricted free agent in 2027.

The Lakers-Nikola Jokic Speculation is Only in its Infancy

It feels like we are in the early stages of the Jokic-to-L.A. hype train catching steam. Let the hypothetical scenarios begin. In a proposal offered by NBA writer Cal Durrett, there is a world in which the Lakers could acquire Jokic in a sign-and-trade involving Austin Reaves.

“While (the Lakers) have $52 million in cap space this summer, they won’t have any next summer if they sign players to multi-year deals,” Durrett wrote. “That means they’d only be able to land Jokic via a sign and trade. That puts the Lakers in a bit of a bind. They likely can’t go all out signing players this summer if the possibility remains that Jokic could be available next summer. Or they could use Austin Reaves as a centerpiece of a sign-and-trade with the Nuggets — if Jokic wanted to join the Lakers next summer.”

Jokic recently entered the rumor mill after it was reported the three-time NBA MVP intends to hold off on signing a contract extension with the Denver Nuggets.

Considering the state of the Nuggets, it makes sense why Jokic isn’t ready for a long-term commitment. Since winning the title in 2023, Denver has failed to make it past the second round of the playoffs. That includes losing to the rival Minnesota Timberwolves in a Game 7 of the West semifinals in the Mile High City as the defending champions. Minnesota had Denver’s number again last playoffs, beating the Nuggets in six games while Jokic played perhaps the worst playoff series of his career.

Why L.A. Can Dream of the Ultimate Pairing? Because it Has Happened Before

The Lakers have found ways to land superstars over their decorated history. Even in the James era, as unflattering some argue it was, L.A. was able to acquire Anthony Davis — who was just 26 years old at the time and a perennial All-NBA performer — to pair alongside James. In their first season together, the Lakers were champions for the first time in 10 years.

If next season doesn’t go as planned for the Lakers, and the Nuggets endure another unwhelming season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if L.A. pushed hard to land Jokic and give Doncic one of the best players in the NBA riding shotgun.

There was Magic and Kareem. Kobe and Shaq. Kobe and Pau. LeBron and AD.

Luka and Jokic next?