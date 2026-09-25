Lakers’ 6’7″ Starting Wing Put on Notice as Rob Pelinka Admits Trade Possibility

More storylines oozed out of Los Angeles after Lakers head men Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick addressed the media in their 40-minute season-opening press conference.

Pelinka and Redick touched on many of the topics discussed around the Lakers all offseason, including questions about how the team plans to not only become roster-compliant but also address some remaining roster holes. Pelinka and Redick admitted that it isn’t practical to expect the roster to look perfect around Luka Doncic in one offseason, but the door remains open to another move.

With 16 players on the roster, it seems that the most important order of business for the Lakers is to figure out how to trim that number to 15. Will they waive a player and call it an offseason? Could they make, as Pelinka said, a consolidation trade? Both remain possibilities.

Lakers’ Starting Wing From Last Season Facing Some Uncertainty

Pelinka and Redick expressed that the remaining two open spots will be sorted out after training camp and preseason give them a chance to assess the situation. Naturally, that puts Jake LaRavia, who started for the team last season, in a tricky spot. He is absolutely in contention to retain his starting job, but he is facing competition from at least four other players, which is why Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale views LaRavia among the 10 players who have “the most to lose” with the new season around the corner.

“Four of the Los Angeles Lakers’ five starters are etched in stone: Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler and Quentin Grimes,” Favale wrote. “For a hot minute, it looked like Jake LaRavia would comfortably round it out. Then, the Lakers signed Sandro Mamukelashvili. And Ziaire Williams. And Matisse Thybulle. Then the Adou Thiero hype train continued rolling along. Now, you can’t help but wonder whether LaRavia is fighting for more than a chance to start. Or whether he’s even an option to start.”

Favale believes LaRavia has a shot to retain his starting spot, but it will be far from easy.

“On the bright side, LaRavia’s path to assurance is clear: take more than 4.2 threes per 36 minutes, make more than 32.1 percent of them and defend at a higher level than last season,” Favale wrote. “Whether he can satisfy enough of this checklist is a separate matter — one that’ll determine not just when he plays, but how much.”

Newcomer Picking Up Momentum Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Part of the reason why LaRavia isn’t a lock to start again next season is the arrival of Williams, a 6’9” versatile two-way star who certainly brings more defensive upside than arguably any other player who is in the running for the Lakers’ starting power forward role.

“Based on what the Lakers need most, Williams is the best fit to cherry-top the opening five,” Favale wrote. “Wing minutes will be available coming off the bench, but they’ll be harder to pin down if head coach JJ Redick is willing to play Mamu at the 4 and Thiero is getting regular burn.”

In Thursday’s presser, Redick maintained that he is going to be an open book. He is prepared to watch multiple players fight for one role. While Redick did, perhaps in a tongue-in-cheek manner, say that there won’t be any more White players in the starting lineup, it is fair to say both LaRavia and Mamukelashvili have as good a shot as any of the other players to earn the starting nod.