Lakers Gain Massive Peyton Watson Opening After ‘Insulting’ Nuggets Offer

This offseason is almost complete for the Los Angeles Lakers. They just need one more wing to round out the roster, in addition to trimming their roster to meet the league-mandated limit.

One player who has been linked to the Lakers through heavy speculation is Denver Nuggets star Peyton Watson, who continues to dangle in restricted free agency. With Watson and the Nuggets seemingly far apart in contract negotiations, the door has swung wide open for teams like the Lakers to swoop in to play spoiler.

According to NBC Sports reporter Kurt Helin, Denver’s reported initial offer to Watson steeply failed to meet the 23-year-old’s expectations.

“Denver is believed to have initially offered in the range of four years, $70 million ($17.5 million per season average), according to Stein. That was understandably insulting to Watson, who saw the same franchise give Christian Braun five years, $125 million ($25 million a year) a year ago — and Watson completely outplayed and was much more crucial to Denver last season.”

Lakers a Threat to Land Peyton Watson if Nuggets Whiff?

Watson is viewed as a future franchise cornerstone in Denver and someone who will be asked to play a major role in helping Nikola Jokic win another championship. But Watson’s future with the Nuggets is very much in question with the way things have gone recently.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Watson has reached the point where he has begun considering the qualifying offer. But Helin warns such a gamble may be far too risky to take.

“His one threat: Play for the $6.5 million qualifying offer and become a free agent next summer,” Helin wrote. “He’s considering it, reports Marc Stein of The Stein Line. The risks are huge in doing so. … Hypothetically, say Denver upped its offer to four years, $80 million ($20 million a season), Watson could play for the qualifying offer, but that still leaves $73.5 million in guaranteed money on the table in a sport with injury risks and relatively short careers. Even if Denver’s offer is lowball, it’s life-changing money for Watson and his family. Taking the qualifying offer is a huge gamble.”

Watson’s Camp Moved Toward a Sign-and-Trade

With seemingly no solution in sight, Watson and his representation began leaning toward executing a sign-and-trade to get the star forward on another team, Helin notes. With Watson open to leaving Denver, that swings the door open for unexpected suitors to make their pitch.

“Watson and his agent reportedly tried to drum up a sign-and-trade, with the Clippers and Bucks reportedly interested,” Helin wrote. However, since Denver is currently over the second apron (after matching the Spencer Jones offer sheet), it could not take back a player in any sign-and-trade deal. Denver would have to make another salary dump move to get below the apron just to do a sign-and-trade, all of which makes it unlikely.”

The Nuggets hit another stumbling block while trying to hash out a way to secure Watson long-term. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s two-year, $12 million offer sheet for Jones raised eyebrows around the league, with some theorizing Oklahoma City may have been playing a larger strategic game. Rather than simply pursuing Jones, the Thunder may have forced Denver into a lose-lose scenario: match the offer and cross the dreaded second apron, or let a valuable piece walk. Welp, the Nuggets now find themselves over the second apron, and Watson is still a restricted free agent.

It is unclear if the Lakers have any level of interest in Watson. Surely they would explore acquiring the young two-way star if the opportunity presented itself. L.A. is in the market for another wing, as evidenced by the ongoing pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga.

Adding Watson to the fold would be one way to a rattle off a dream offseason.