2 Rising Lakers Stars Included in Proposed Peyton Watson Sign & Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a transitional summer ever since the departure of LeBron James, who has yet to choose his next team.

L.A. made a quick succession of moves after James’ exit, from re-signing Austin Reaves to a multi-year contract to adding young star center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a seismic sign-and-trade deal. The Lakers have also been busy in free agency, signing free agent wingman Matisse Thybulle to a one-year deal Monday after making a string of additions earlier this offseason.

One player who has often come up in Lakers discussion is rising Denver Nuggets star Peyton Watson, who continues to dangle in restricted free agency as the Nuggets explore his future. Watson and the Lakers continue to share a link in proposed sign-and-trade scenarios.

What Would it Potentially Cost the Lakers to Acquire Peyton Watson?

Even after the Thybulle signing, L.A. remains relatively thin on the wing. Adding Watson to round out the roster would not only be a dream scenario but also a move that could vault the Lakers into the category of legitimate championship contenders.

During a recent episode of the “Lakers Collective” podcast, analysts Jovan Buha, Trevor Lane and Pete Zayas discussed if the Lakers could get their hands on Watson in a sign-and-trade framework involving Jared Vanderbilt, rising stars Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero and the Lakers’ remaining tradeable draft assets the team.

Ultimately, all three analysts agreed surrendering such a trade package could be worth it for the Lakers because of Watson’s youth and upside potential. Buha did, however, point out that Watson’s injury troubles could give L.A. a reason to pause and think before opting to give up two potential future stars in Carr and Thiero.

“I started to think more about it. I think there is some concern here with Peyton Watson’s health where you are potentially taking a gamble with the hamstring situation,” Buha expressed. “The flip side would be, I think, realistically, if we’re putting on the purple and gold tinted glasses here, we don’t know if Cameron Carr or Adou Thiero will ever be as good as the version of Peyton Watson we just saw this past season. Like I think there’s a chance that either one can get to that level, but I think it’s far from a guarantee.”

With Denver in Financial Peril, L.A. Might Have a Path to Landing Watson

Watson, who will turn 24 in September, broke out for the Nuggets last season. He averaged 14.6 points (compared to roughly eight points the year before) in 29.6 minutes per game while shooting 49% from the field and 41% from the 3-point line. Watson was, however, limited to just 54 games and was absent in the Nuggets first round series defeat at the hands of the rival Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Nuggets are pressed to make tough decisions because of their financial situation and Nikola Jokic’s looming contract extension. Watson could develop into a cornerstone player and a must-have talent while Jokic is in his prime, which would make losing him devastating for Denver. But if push comes to shove, the Nuggets could seek cap relief by sending Watson elsewhere for a substantial return.

“I think that if we suspend disbelief and Denver’s willing to do this, it would essentially come down to a couple of things,” Lane said “And it would come down to first and foremost, what do the Lakers think about Peyton Watson’s hamstring? Do they think this is going to be a chronic, recurring thing or they think, this is just hey it was an unlucky season? If it was just an unlucky season obviously that checks that box and you move on. … If Peyton Watson is that guy and you’re confident in his health, you believe that he’s going to vault you into that tier with San Antonio and OKC, you got to consider doing something like this.”