Lakers Get Major Peyton Watson Trade Update Amid Kuminga Pursuit

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ interest in Peyton Watson has never been the issue.

Their lack of trade assets has.

Despite widespread speculation that the Lakers could pivot from their pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga to the Denver Nuggets restricted free agent, NBA insider Jake Fischer explained Tuesday why Los Angeles is effectively out of the running—even though the organization has admired Watson for months.

Speaking during Bleacher Report’s livestream, Fischer responded to a fan wondering why the Lakers continue chasing Kuminga instead of Watson.

“Well, like I just said, the Lakers don’t have the draft capital to play ball with Denver’s asking price,” Fischer said. “The Lakers are limited to one 2032 first-round pick swap. They don’t have any first-round picks they can trade, so that’s just a non-starter for Denver.

“But the Lakers have had an interest in Peyton Watson dating back to the trade deadline. So it’s not that they’re not interested in him. I just think the Lakers know that there is no real plausible path for them to satisfy Denver’s wishes in a sign-and-trade.”

Fischer’s comments reinforce what several Lakers insiders have reported for months: Watson has long been viewed as an ideal fit in Los Angeles.

Lakers’ Interest in Watson Was Real

Before free agency opened, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Dan Woike of The Athletic and ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks all identified Watson as one of the Lakers’ preferred wing targets.

That interest resurfaced again during the NBA Summer League.

Before Friday’s game between the Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka was seen embracing Watson and speaking with him courtside, adding more fuel to speculation that Los Angeles remained interested.

The problem, however, isn’t convincing Watson.

It’s convincing Denver.

Walker Kessler Trade Left Lakers Short on Assets

The Lakers dramatically reshaped their roster this offseason after using virtually all of their remaining premium draft capital to acquire starting center Walker Kessler, then signing him to a four-year, $130 million extension.

The aggressive move addressed Luka Dončić’s desire to play alongside a high-level rim-protecting center but significantly limited Los Angeles’ flexibility elsewhere.

Since then, the Lakers have used the remainder of their roughly $52 million cap room to sign Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton before acquiring Jaden Hardy and two second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in a Deandre Ayton trade.

Los Angeles also filled its final roster spot by signing former No. 10 overall pick Ziaire Williams while continuing discussions with the Atlanta Hawks regarding a potential Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade to meet his asking price.

Financially and from an asset standpoint, the Lakers have little left to offer Denver.

According to Fischer, Los Angeles possesses only one tradable first-round asset—a 2032 first-round pick swap—along with three tradable second-round picks.

That falls well short of Denver’s asking price.

Nuggets Continue Holding Firm

Fischer previously reported that Denver is seeking compensation comparable to what the Utah Jazz received from the Lakers in the Walker Kessler sign-and-trade, a package that included two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps.

The Nuggets have shown little willingness to lower that price despite reported interest from the Clippers, Hawks and Bucks.

For the Lakers, that effectively closes the door.

While Watson may fit Los Angeles’ roster better than Kuminga as a younger, cheaper defensive wing capable of growing alongside Dončić, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, Fischer made clear the obstacle isn’t player evaluation.

It’s simple math.

The Lakers still like Watson.

They just don’t have the assets Denver wants.